Indo-Iranian and Indo-European

In the last two lessons, we've seen that ablaut is more transparent in Greek than in Sanskrit because the difference between the Indo-European vowels *e and *o is better preserved there. As you know by now, Sanskrit merge these two vowels into the vowel a, the same happened in Iranian. The distinction between original *e and *o did not completely vanish in Indo-Iranian as the original distinction is still preserved in some contexts. In a previous video, we've discussed Brugmann's law. The law that states that Proto-Indo-European *o became long *ā in open syllables in Indo-Iranian. This contrasts with Proto-Indo-European *e which became short a. In this lesson, we'll take a closer look at another context in which Indo-Iranian preserves the difference between Proto-Indo-European *e and *o. This involves the formation of the perfect tense. The perfect is a form of the verb that had a meaning that was somewhat similar to the English perfect. In Proto-Indo-European, it was formed by means of what we call reduplication. Reduplication means that you double the first part of the root. Here you see the Greek verbal root derk-, which has an e-grade. To form the perfect, we reduplicate the initial consonant, the d-. This reduplication element then gets an e-grade and the root itself receives an o-grade. The resulting form is the Greek perfect, dédorke, in which the final -e is the ending of the third person singular. Compared with the present tense form with e-grade in the root, the perfect form is clearly distinct. We don't see this only in Greek. Sanskrit forms it's perfect in the same way. Sanskrit dadárśa is the cognate of Greek dedorke. Sanskrit dadárśa itself does not tell us that the vowel in the root, in this case the second syllable, goes back to Proto-Indo-European *o rather than *e. However, other Sanskrit verbs do give some indications as to the original pattern of the perfect. These are forms such as tatā́pa and mamā́ra. The long a here must go back to a Proto-Indo-European o that was lengthened in open syllables. The Sanskrit forms we see here therefore confirm the pattern that we've reconstructed for Proto-Indo-European on the basis of Greek. In roots that begin with an initial velar stop, that is k, g, or gh, we find a deviant pattern in the Sanskrit perfect forms. For example, the third singular of the root kart 'to cut' is cakárta, and the root grabh- 'to take, has a third singular form jagrábha. This is due to a phonological pattern known as palatalization of velars. It's triggered by following front vowel that is either Proto-Indo-European *e or *i. This palatalization is a type of articulatory assimilation to evolve following vowel. The consonant k becomes c in Sanskrit, g is palatalized to j, and gh develops into h. We find a similar development in Iranian, which means that the palatalization of velars must have taken place already during the stage of Indo-Iranian. Besides the perfect, we see palatalization in countless other examples. For example, in the initial consonant of the word for 'four', which is catvā́ras in Sanskrit, and caϑβārō Avestan. The Latin word quattuor, also meaningful, preserves the original velar consonant at the beginning of this word. Another example is the root for 'alive' or 'living', which is jiva- in Sanskrit, juua- in Aveston, and jīva- in Old Persian. Here the original velar consonant is still visible in Lithuanian gyvas. These words, all back to Proto-Indo-European, *gwih3uo-. To conclude, due to palatalization of velars before front vowels and the change of o to long a in open syllables, Indo-Iranian indirectly preserves the distinction between a and o in some environments. In the Sanskrit perfect form cakā́ra, we see both of these patterns at the same time. The velar that is reduplicated, it's palatalized before original *e and the *o in the root is lengthened because it's in an open syllable. Since the last vowel is short, while it's in an open syllable, it reflects e as well. Thus, this form must go back to *kekore. That the ending of the third singular perfect was e is also confirmed by, for example, the form papāca, where the final consonant is palatalized. All in all evidence from both Sanskrit and Greek tells us that the third person singular of the perfect in Proto-Indo-European had the following structure. A reduplication syllable with e-grade, then the verb root with o-grade, and finally the ending *e. So far, we've focused on the Indo-European vowels in this course. In the following lessons, we will shift our attention to the consonants of Indo-European.