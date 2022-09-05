Interview dr. Tijmen Pronk

Good afternoon Dr. Pronk, thank you so much for being willing to partake in one of our interviews. It's a pleasure. You spent quite some time studying the Balto-Slavic languages, just to give us an idea of what it means for Baltic and Slavic to form a sub branch. Could you give some examples of the most important correspondences and also the most important differences between Baltic and Slavic? >> Yes. Of course Baltic and Slavic are interesting within European studies because they are two branches that form single branch together. The other well known instance of that is Indo-Iranian where you have Indic languages and Iranian languages forming a single branch together and also Italo-Celtic. But the third example of this type is Balto-Slavic. And the question is of course: how do we know that these two languages or these two branches belong more closely together than they are related to the other branches of Indo-European? And the way to establish that is by looking at shared innovations. So, either morphological or phonological features that we find in Baltic languages and in Slavic languages, but that we don't find anywhere else in Indo-European. And that can be shown to be innovations compared to Proto-Indo-European. And so, this is mainly in the morphology and phonology, but also for example in the lexicon. So, if you look at shared innovations in the phonology of Baltic and Slavic, you're talking about changing the vowel system, but also changes in the accentuation that are unique to Baltic and Slavic. So we don't find these innovations anywhere else. And importantly, sometimes we're actually able to establish the order in which certain phonological changes have taken place in Baltic and in Slavic. And it turns out that in those cases the order in which those phonological changes took place, the sound laws occurred is the same in Baltic as it is in Slavic. So, they took place in the same order, which is a very strong indication that these changes did not happen independently, but actually at the time Baltic and Slavic were still single language. So, there was a single community who spoke a Balto-Slavic proto-language. And in this is language changes took place and these are the changes that we can identify as these shared innovations of Baltic and Slavic. You also find innovations in the morphology of both Baltic and Slavic that are identical. So one of the characteristic features of the Balto-Slavic languages when you compare them to other Indo-European languages is their genitive singular endings that are identical, but different from what we find elsewhere, specifically the ending of the so called o-stems, which have an ending -o in Lithuanian, but -a in Old Church Slavonic and this used to be the ablative ending of proto-Indo-European. We can still see that in Sanskrit for example, but in Baltic and Slavic, it's clearly the genetive ending. So there a change took place in the function or the use of this ending. And the whole distinction between ablative and genetive disappeared in general in Baltic and Slavic and this is a rather non-trivial innovation. So therefore it's most likely that Baltic and Slavic carried it out not independently, but actually together as one language. We find the same phenomenon in other endings. So for example, the instrumental plural ending of Baltic and Slavic is identical, but it's different from what we find anywhere else in Proto-Indo-European. So for example, if you want to say with one's hands, you would say rankomis in Lithuanian and ronkami in Old Church Slavonic and this -omis, -ami ending is only found in Balto-Slavic. It's clearly an innovation of Baltic and Slavic together. So these are a couple of things that are clearly shared between Baltic and Slavic, but the two branches also quite different in some respects and this is especially true for the verbal system. So the verbal system of Slavic actually looks more archaic than that of Baltic. So for example, in Slavic, you find the so called aorist tense that you also find in languages like Greek and Sanskrit, but that verbal tense has disappeared completely in the Baltic languages. And if you if you look at the verbal system of Baltic languages, you actually do find a lot of different forms and categories. But only, really only the present tense can be derived directly from Proto-Indo-European forms and all the other tenses and moods of, for example, Lithuanian have somehow innovated and they have innovated differently from Slavic. So in this particular case, there's a difference and here Slavic looks more archaic than Baltic, but sometimes it's the other way around. So when you look at the phonology of the Baltic languages, there are clearly more archaic. That is to say: more similar to Proto-Indo-European than the Slavic languages which have innovated more. And we can usually even tell when the Slavic languages innovated. That was probably actually not too long ago at least compared to Proto-Indo-European. It was in the early middle ages that the Slavic languages underwent massive changes. And this clearly had to do with the fact that there was a lot of social change and a lot of language contact during that period. So in these respects Slavic and Baltic are quite different. >> Right. So you said there was a lot of social change and contact. Could you expand a bit more on that? Because I'm curious how that affected Slavic to such a high extent. >> Yeah, so this is an interesting thing because languages change all the time. But the extra-linguistic, really, the real world circumstances do actually influence the way languages change, but also especially the speed with which they change. So you can clearly see that if there's more language contact, if people are more mobile, they don't actually stay in one place all the time, but actually travel and are in contact with the speakers of other languages, that their language changes much more rapidly. And this was especially true in the so called migration period in the early Middle Ages. So after the fall of the Roman Empire, you see that there people are on the move all across Europe. And from the 6th century onwards, you see that actually speakers of Slavic start to appear in the historical sources. So this is the period when Slavic probably spread from a relatively small area in which it was once spoken to large parts of central and eastern Europe. So all of a sudden there were Slavic speakers from Southern Greece to what is now Northern Germany. And as a result, the speakers of Slavic came into contact with speakers of Latin or the Roman's languages, with speakers of Germanic languages. With speakers of Greek, of Uralic languages, of Turkish languages, of Iranian languages. And also, no doubt speakers of all these different languages at some point shifted to speaking Slavic and as a result, Slavic started to change rapidly. So before the 6th century, as far as we can reconstruct the Proto-Slavic language, it looked very similar to the Baltic languages. But then some 300 years later it looks completely different, at least phonetically from, from Baltic. So in this period, lots of changes took place. >> Okay, thank you so much. >> You're more than welcome