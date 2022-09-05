Interview with dr. Lucien van Beek

Good morning, Dr. Van Beek. Thank you so much for being here. >> Thank you too for having me. >> Yeah. First of all, I'd like to know about your current research and current interests. I am a specialist in ancient Greek and I focus on the oldest stages of ancient Greek so Homeric Greek and the epics, the ancient Greek dialects as attested in inscriptions, Mycenaean, the earliest form of Greek, as we have it in Linear B tablets. What I'm primarily interested in, among other things, is how linguistic form changes in relation to meaning and function. In historical linguistics, you can focus on phonological changes, morphological changes, semantic changes. I am especially interested in the interplay between these different kinds of changes. To give an example, I have written an article a couple of years ago about a linguistic metaphor that we find in ancient Greek, but also in other Indo-European languages. The metaphor is basically "life is a journey" as it is called and I recognized this metaphor in a certain etymology that have been proposed before me already, it's the etymology of a verb called blapto in Greek, which means 'to damage'. There is a Sanskrit cognate to this verb, which also means 'to damage'. That seems a nice match. But if you then go to the oldest stages of Greek, you find that this verb actually means 'to hinder' someone or 'to block the road' for someone. Then you may wonder how come that this meaning has developed into 'damage'. What happened in Greek is that in legal language and legal thought, the litigants in a legal process are seen as people who are following a track, who are on their way on a journey. Any infringements of their basic rights in a legal process is framed as a blocking of this road or as a hindrance along this road. So if I a swear a false oath for instance, when I have a legal procedure against you, if I swear false oath, I will be seen as someone who is hindering your course along the path of this legal process. This is actually the metaphor that I found in poetic language and it helps you understand the semantic developments of this verb from Homeric Greek to classical Greek, from 'to hinder' to 'to damage'. At the same time, it also clarifies the etymological meaning I think its verbal root in Proto-Indo-European and the uses of his verb that we find in Indo-Iranian. That's an example of the type of etymological research that I'm very interested in. >> Clear. Thank you. The language of the Iliad and the Odyssey, it's often regarded as an artificial or a poetic language, just like the Sanskrit Vedas. What does this idea entail? >> Let's first focus on the question, what, in which sense an artificial language is different from a spoken language? Because that's the opposition that's being made. The ancients, for instance, called the language of Homer, Ionic Greek, together with the language of a prose author like Herodotus, who also wrote in a variety of Ionic. Actually also a kind of artificial literary language, but an artificial language of a very different type than Homer's language. Ionic Greek is, as we call it today, is the variety of Greek that was spoken in the first millennium BCE in the central Aegean. We have eastern Ionic on the coast of Asia Minor, central Ionic on the islands, western Ionic on the island of Euboea and Attic, in Athens. These are all spoken dialects of Greek. Now, Homeric Greek is artificial language in the sense that it's not the same language as either of these Greek dialects or as any Greek dialects. It's, first of all, a mixture of dialects. So that's the first point. We find linguistic forms and ways of expression that can be traced back to Ionic Greek. We find forms and expressions that can be traced back to Aeolic, that's another group of dialects that was spoken in the north of Greece and on the island of Lesbos. So there are forms from different dialects. A second way in which Homeric Greek is an artificial language is that it preserves many archaisms that had long been lost from all spoken dialects of the time when Homer composed, which is around 750 BCE, so in the 8th century. We find extremely archaic forms that were simply preserved in this tradition because poets were used to using them during their performances. That's the second point in which we have an artificial language. Then there is a third way, which is that the poets apparently coined and created new forms that did not exist in any spoken dialect of Greek. We know that because when creating new forms, they combine different morphological features that did not belong to the same dialect for instance. We have a form like, in the word for 'ship', we have a dative plural. The word for 'ship' is naūs or nēūs in the nominative singular, but in the dative plural we get the form nēusi normally with the ending -si of the dative plural. But in Homer, we also have a different ending of the dative plural, which stems from Aeolic dialects, which is the ending -essi. In Homer we find beside this form nēusi, you find the form nēessi with an additional syllable. This is a mixture of an Ionic stem form and an Aeolic ending form. But there are also more complex examples, for instance, forms where you can see that the meaning has changed in a very strange way compared to what you would expect. You can ascribe these semantic changes or functional changes to the function that these words have in the poetic tradition. There are various ways in which Homeric Greek is an artificial language. To summarize that, there's three basic ways. We have forms from various dialects, we have archaisms and we have artificial new coinages, new creations. >> That's really interesting. Thank you so much for your time today. >> You're welcome.