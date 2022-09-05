Interview with dr. Michaël Peyrot

Good afternoon. Dr. Peryot thank you so much for being willing to answer a few questions. First, let's talk about the location of Tocharian because that's quite striking. Tocharians lived in western China. Could you tell us something about how the Tocharians ended up there and what happened to the speakers and their languages after they split off from the European homeland? >> Yeah, most we can say about this difficult question is of course, informed by archaeology and nowadays also by the study of ancient DNA. And these two disciplines tell us that a group of Indo-Europeans went across the Eurasian steppe from southern Russia, from the Black Sea and Caspian sea to Southern Siberia, to a relatively large area north of the Altai mountains. And this group is named after an archaeological culture with the name Afanasievo. So, on the basis of ancient DNA studies and of archaeology, many people assume that these are to be identified as the Tocharians because it is so far to the east. So we think that they first went to this place in Southern Siberia, north of the Altai mountains. And then from there, in a second step, they moved south into northwest China or what is today northwest China into an area that I mostly call or that's best called probably the Tarim Basin, a big desert in north, northwest china with oasis towns around it and well, in the old times people even lived in places that are now in the middle of the desert. >> You've already mentioned that the Tocharians were surrounded by many different peoples and that they were in contact with many different languages. They also lived along the Silk road. So that's why. And these languages affected Tocharian to varying degrees. Could you tell us something about the traces that these languages left on Tocharian and what we can deduce from these traces about the type of contact that they had? >> Well, that's actually the essence of the work we are doing now. So we see very different effects of the different contact languages. The Uralic impact or what I think was Uralic impact is characterized by, apparently, as far as we can say now, only structural influence. So the sound system has been changed. So we could say that Indo-Europeans started speaking Indo-European with a strong Uralic accent that they just couldn't pronounce Indo-European properly and the language changed heavily because of that. And the morphology changed as well. But so far we don't see a lot of loanwords. So the impact has been, as far as we can tell now, purely structural. There are hardly loanwords. On the other hand, there's been influence from Iranian languages and that seems to have had less structural impact, but a lot of influence on the lexicon. >> And it is often nowadays often thought that Tocharian left the Proto-Indo-European homeland quite early on. What is your take on this? >> I believe it, I also think that Tocharian left the homeland relatively early. And one reason is from, one argument comes from archaeology, namely that this Indo-European group in South Siberia is found there very early compared to the dating of Indo-European. So just to get there in time, they must have left relatively early. And Tocharian also shows several archaic features. But it is my impression that the difference between Indo-Anatolian or Indo-Hittite and possibly the branching off of Tocharian after that is much larger than between the branching off of Tocharian and the next branch after that. So, to put it in different words Tocharian is much closer to normal Indo-European than to Indo-Anatolian. >> And despite significant recent advances in Tocharian studies, it is still a relatively young field and there's a lot that remains to be done. What to you are the big questions? >> Yeah, I see a lot of tasks. So things that need to be done and I think highest on the list is actually editing texts, understanding texts, figuring out meanings of words. I think that is the most important work to be done. Also, historical grammar needs to be worked on a lot still, especially etymology. Many words have no good etymology or should get a better one, but to really make good progress, you simply need to know what the words mean and there are too many words that, yes, of which the meaning is completely unknown or not known completely. And yeah, that is really I think the main task, just to know the language better and then we will also understand better how it developed. >> So there's enough work to do. [LAUGH] Thank you so much for your time. >> Yeah, thank you.