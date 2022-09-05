Interview with dr. Quentin Bourgeois

Well, welcome dr. Bourgeois and thank you very much for being here with us today. My first question is quite a general question, could you tell us something about your work and your interests, and what is your research about in general. >> Well, I'm an archaeologist, I work at the University of Leiden at the Faculty of Archaeology. And my main research interest is the 3rd millennium BC, and that is one of the most transformative periods in European prehistory. Where we now in recent years, we've learned that there's actually what they call a massive migration taking place. So, from the Eurasian Steppe into Western Europe, and that actually corresponds with the archaeological cultures that I'm researching. And so, I'm researching Corded Ware societies, which is a name for a large group of cultures that we call the Corded Ware culture. And that is, geographically we can find that from the Volga all the way to the Rhine, and so it's over a massive area. And my research actually tries to understand that aspect, what is happening there? Why do we have something that is so big over such a vast area, and how should we understand that? And that is actually my main research focus at this stage. >> All right, thank you. Now, this MOOC is about linguistics primarily, and the link between archaeology and historical linguistics not always entirely clear. Because if people didn't write, the archaeological data, they cannot directly tell us all languages were spoken in a specific culture. So, how can we still connect prehistoric languages to archaeological complexes? >> Yeah, that is of course a very difficult question but there are ways in. And I think that's also where, together with some of the colleagues from linguistics, we've actually been able to see where those links are. Primarily if we look at Proto-Indo-European, and that's the language that corresponds to my time frame. And if we look at Proto-Indo-European, the spread of Proto-Indo-European, there's a few telltale signs of things that are being developed that correspond to that time frame. And so we can try and link what we know are Proto-Indo-European words, where we think they were spoken, and where those archaeological cultures are located, and if they have those things. And so one of the key elements is the wheel, and whether or not the wheel, where it was developed etc, and in what region. From an archaeological perspective we have quite a good idea when that happened, and that is then something that we can link with linguistics. I wouldn't say it's very easy because there's a lot of, yeah, difficulties in bringing the archaeological subjects to the linguistics and then corresponding both with one another. But I think in general one of the things that we now see is that more and more and more, we are looking for these correspondences between linguistics and archaeology. And not just one technological element, but also other elements that we can link to that. And the more that we can link all of these different words to different concepts within archaeology, the more that we can be certain of these linguistic developments. >> Yes, and of course, when it comes to this combination of archaeology and linguistics, most linguists will immediately think of the infamous homeland question. So, where was Indo-European originally spoken? But there's also a lot of research going around the separate Indo-European branches. And for example, as you said, you study the Corded Ware culture, which is linked to Germanic and Balto-Slavic. So, what can the study of this archaeological culture specifically tell us about the developments of these proto-languages? >> I wouldn't really know that yet, I think my knowledge of the separate branches isn't that well developed, what are the distinctions between them? But again, we can try and correlate that in time. If we see certain words in Proto-Germanic or Proto-Balto-Slavic, and link that to the archaeological record, that's where we can start to sort of put time labels on these concepts. And I think that also requires a dialogue between linguists and archaeologists. A continuous dialogue in talking about these words when are those words are appearing. And how should we reconstruct them, and what do we see in the archaeological record? >> One of the subjects you study is funerary archaeology, so, the archaeology of burial mounds etc. What makes these monuments so interesting to analyze? >> Well, I think one of the things that we know for these barrows, these burial mounds is that they seem to emerge with the spread of Corded Ware groups, and later Bell Beaker groups. And that is something that we see from 3000 BC onwards, they start to build these individual mounds covering a burial. But it's not only that, one of the fascinating things in my mind is that we see that, if you excavate the burial mounds in the area of Moscow. Or you excavate one on the Veluwe [in the Netherlands], where I do my research, those will be virtually identical to one another. And to me that is one of the things that highlights that it's not just people using the same material culture. And so it's not people having the Corded Ware pot, which is the eponymous pot of the Corded Ware culture. They don't simply have like the Coca Cola bottle of their time, they also use it in the same way, they have the same concepts that are associated with it. So, what we see in the funerary records is the ideology that those people had, the ideas, the world views, what to do when someone dies. Those ideas are what we see in those burial mounds, and that means that we can actually reconstruct how those ideas spread through time. And that is actually, I know I'm going to start a research project that is really going to investigate really this question. These people were talking to one another, they were sharing ideas and how are those ideas on death transmitted across time and space? And I think that's definitely something where also from a linguistic perspective we can, yeah, have a lot of information combined that would maybe take it to another level. >> Okay, thank you very much, and thank you very much for your insights here, I think this will be really very useful for the students. >> Okay, you're welcome.