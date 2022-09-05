Interview with prof. Birgit Olsen

Good afternoon, Professor Olsen. Thank you so much for being here today. In what ways do you think the study of Armenian may contribute to our understanding of Proto-Indo-European? Well, I think all branches contribute. I would say Armenian does not come up with something new all by itself, but it very often supports things that we glimpse or think we know from other languages, and then you get an extra support there. If I can come with one little example, I don't have to write anything, but you know perhaps that compound words behave differently in Sanskrit and in Greek. In Sanskrit, they have three genders as normal adjectives. ln Greek, a word like rododáktulos 'rosy-fingered', it has only two genders. It has a neuter and it has a common gender for masculine and feminine. If you have only these two sources, how would you decide what is old? It might be that the Sanskrit pattern was oldest and that Greek threw away the feminine option, but it could also be that Greek was archaic and that this was something special for compounds. Then comes Armenian. Armenian doesn't have grammatical gender, but it does preserve the old stem classes, so some stems are o-stems and others are ā-stems, for instance. Then take an old compound like amul, it means 'barren', having no children. I think it should be compared to apútra- in Sanskrit, 'having no sons', 'having no children'. How is that inflected? It's inflected as an o-stem, but it's only used about women, so why isn't it inflected as a [feminine] ā-stem which would be perfectly simple, it's a productive way of inflecting nouns. Well, I think, because it was an o-stem, and that would then support the Greek model. A little vote in favor of Greek. What do you think are the big questions that are still to be answered? Also, do you think there are things that we will perhaps never understand about Armenian? I think there are. I think there's still lots of work to be done, on Graeco-Armenian contacts. I think contact phenomena are also important for historical linguists. You can say a lot about what the sources are, and dialect mixture, all sorts of interesting things. A lot is to be done there still. One thing that is really difficult is the fact that there are extremely many words in Armenian that look as if they have an Indo-European etymology, they just don't fit perfectly. Why is that? Is it because it's just accidental, or is it because Armenian once consisted of many more dialects than those that are crystallized in what we call classical Armenian? Classical Armenian from the sources is very uniform. I mean it's hard to point out dialectal features. It's minute. But then there are always words that fit a little bit, but not really. The linguist, and also Armenologist, James Clackson wrote an article about blending and contamination in Armenian. It's incredible, I think he has more than 50 examples where words have been mixed up and taking some features from one lexical element and the features from another one, it's really incredible. I think there are dead languages out there that we will never reveal, but then again, you may have hoped for some of it. Also, I should probably say that there are incredibly many words in Armenian of what you would call unknown etymology. If you exclude the inherited words, maybe six-, seven hundred stems or something like that, to be positive, and then the Iranian [loanwords], about twice as many at least, then some Greek, then some Semitic. But what else? Where did they take their words from? I think going closer into say Caucasus languages and maybe other languages from the area would reveal something if it's done properly. >> Thank you so much, Professor Olsen for your time. Thank you. >> Thank you very much for inviting me, it was a pleasure. >> For me too.