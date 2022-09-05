Interview with Prof. dr. Brigitte Pakendorf

Good morning, Dr. Pakendorf. Thank you so much for being here with us today. As a first general question, could you tell us something about your work and your interests, and what's your research about? My research interest, they are sort of two-fold. One part of them is more of interest to you in this MOOC, of course, because I also work on language documentation, description. That's one part of my interest, which is taking a lot of my time nowadays, a lot of my energy. But part of what I'm interested in is really language contact, the study of language contact. How languages change when people speak multiple languages, and what effect that can have. Since I work in a part of the world - Siberia - where there's really fairly little written records, I try to use genetic insights into the population through history to see what kind of contact there might have been to be able to understand how certain changes may have actually come about. That's it in a nutshell. The link between linguistics and genetics is, of course, not entirely self-evidence because genes don't determine what languages we speak in principle. How is it nonetheless possible to connect specific languages or language families to genetic profiles? That's a very crucial issue. It's actually not as easy as molecular anthropologists maybe sometimes like to make it seem. Because as you said, first of all, genes don't determine at all what languages we're going to speak, and it's also not actually stamped onto the DNA "made in a speaker of Indo-European" or anything like that. But that wouldn't be helpful, so we don't have that. What we go by are associations of certain genetic patterns with populations that currently speak languages belonging to a particular say, language family or group of languages. Now, of course, that's a fairly tenuous assumption. First of all, we're assuming that because we're working with modern-day populations, and they may have changed their language multiple times over the course of pre-history, languages change a lot faster, of course, than genes do. It does work quite well in certain parts of the world. We know, for example, the so-called Khoisan-speaking people in Southern Africa. They do have a genetic profile that is quite distinct. That is associated fairly well, not with everybody who speaks a language that is called Khoisan, but there's a bit of a tendency there. In other cases, the correlation isn't as good. One really has to be a bit careful then. Then if you look at the genetic profile of a community or a group of speakers, what type of phenomena or historical events in linguistic communities does actually leave traces in the genetics of a speaker population. I think one of the most important ones, which is the focus of a lot of molecular anthropology work nowadays, which is also the focus that was at the heart of my focus, with my interest in language contact, is admixture, what geneticists called gene flow. When you've got two populations coming together and intermarrying or basically just fathering or procreating. Let's put it that way. Having children together doesn't necessarily involve marriage. There's a lot of ways in which children can be begot. They don't always involve social interaction, but that's one of them. A lot of effort is being invested nowadays into analyzing in big detail genetic admixture and the traces it leaves and developing methods on how to date that and to really get at that, admixtures. That's one of them, and that I think, is of course, it can be quite of big importance for historical linguists. The other one, language shift, might also be something that is detectable with genetic methods. That's the one thing which I find very important for a historic linguist who deal with areas where there's maybe not much written record because, there's assumptions in historical linguistics, in language contact as to what kind of changes you expect under language shift, substrate influence. But how do you know? If the shift was completed how do you know there was a language shift. Then how can you say that this kind of pattern, that's what you get when there was a language shift. Ultimately, you could only really say that if you'd really know, ok we've got language shifts. Of course, detecting language shift with genetics, as we said, it's not so easy to say since there is no "made in Indo-European," or whatever, stamped on the DNA, it's not really always so obvious what language a particular population may have spoken before the shift. But still, there are some cases where we can see there's a big mismatch between the genetic profile of the population and the language they speak, and one of the cases which I find really, really striking are the Hungarians, because nobody has any doubts about the fact that they speak a non-Indo-European language. Yet when you look at their genetic profile, they are just indistinguishable genetically from all these Slavic-speaking neighbours of the Balkan. It's fairly clear that it was a language shift. Of course, we've got historical data that tells us of the Magyars coming in as well. That's the language contacts and then also there's, of course, the matter of ancient DNA which has also become more popular over the last years. Exactly and that can, of course, tell us a lot about, it can, of course, the ancient DNA we know even less what languages they may have spoken. But it can help us with studying population movements, for example. For example, we find a body somewhere from 3,000 years ago and it has DNA that we know is linked to a specific other population somewhere then we know somebody must have been moving around, basically. Yes. Then we might correlate that to the spread of languages that we can trace through historical linguistics. I do still think that it might often be a bit more, depending on where you work. It might be a bit more difficult to really tie certain ancient DNA to a particular language or population. Even more difficult, maybe than with modern DNA. Yes. I suppose that becomes even more difficult if you do not have written records to say, the people living in this area were speaking this and this language. Yes. That's, of course, my perspective since I don't work in Europe and you don't have any written records. All you have maybe you've got cultural artifacts but they also don't speak a language. Then one has to I think really be quite careful in how one puts it together. Yes. But yes, it can I think be done. I think those were all my questions. Thank you so much for being here and sharing your insights with us. Thanks a lot and good luck.