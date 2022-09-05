Interview with Prof.dr. Weiss

Good morning, Professor Weiss, thank you so much for being here today. Thanks for inviting me. Yes, so nowadays there's a general consensus that the Italic and Celtic languages are more closely affiliated. And that they form a sub branch that we call Italo-Celtic. But exactly how do linguists decide whether daughter languages form a certain sub-branch and could you maybe tell us something about how this was decided for Italo-Celtic specifically? >> Sure so, I guess I wouldn't say that quite everybody believes in Italo-Celtic yet. I believe in it and I think the Leiden scholars believe in it. But there are probably many people in other parts of the world who aren't completely convinced of it yet. This is actually for pretty good reasons because the evidence in favor of it is rather slim. So basically when linguists are trying to decide whether there are two languages which are related form a subgroup, they try to find shared innovations. So in other words, something that the two languages did in common which they did not inherit from the proto-language and these innovations have to be a very specific sort. They have to be nontrivial, which is to say they can't be for example, sound changes of the sort which re-occur in many unrelated languages, because of the pre-existing kind of bias towards that particular sound change. They have to be unusual or complicated and they also have to be things which are not likely to be susceptible to borrowing. So although words are kind of unique items and not likely to reoccur by chance, words with particular meanings and shape. Those are very easily borrowable. So they're not as good evidence for sub branching. Generally what we look for, the gold standard, are morphological innovations. So pieces of functional parts of the word which are very hard to borrow. Now it's not true that they can't ever be borrowed, but normally they're less likely to be borrowed than say words or even phonemes. So we look for nontrivial, non borrowed, shared innovations. That's what, how we decide on a sub grouping. And in the case of Italo-Celtic, there have been a number of different things which have been alleged. Some of them don't hold up anymore. But one which I think does is the piece of morphology which forms the superlative suffix in Italic and Celtic. So in Indo-European we had gradation of adjectives and there were positive adjectives, comparative adjectives and superlative adjectives, "the most X". And we are pretty certain that at least for the posts Anatolian Indo- European languages. The superlative morpheme, a piece of morphology which meant "most X". Was something like *-isto-. This is preserved for us in a bunch of Indo-European languages including the Germanic ones. English -est is a direct descendant of this, but in Italic and Celtic we don't have that piece of morphology except in very rare rare relic forms. And instead we have a substitute piece of morphology which is something like *-ismmo-. This *-ismmo- exists in Latin in irregular comparatives like facillimus, which is 'most easy'. This is from *fakilismmo-. And it's also there in let's say Irish, tressam which means 'strongest' from *treksismmo. So we have a really exact match between those two pieces of morphology. We're quite certain that this is an innovation. And we even sort of understand how they came up with that innovation by combining the comparative *-is- and another piece of morphology *-mmo-, which is also functions in superlative some superlative morphology like inf-imus in Latin meaning 'lowest'. So that is quite unlikely that was borrowed between the two branches. We don't find any place else. So it's an innovation and it's a pretty good piece of evidence. Now if you compare it to other similar branches or other branches, where some grouping has been suggested, the level of evidence for it is much lower than it is, let's say for Balto-Slavic. Where there's lots of stuff which suggests that they had a common period of development. So of the Indo-European sub branches after that initial breaking off Italo-Celtic is maybe the least well supported. But I personally think that it's real. >> Great thank you. You've also worked quite a bit on the non-Latin Italic languages namely Oscan and Umbrian, these are part of the Sabellic dialect group. And even though we have way fewer historical records of these languages, it is clear that there are some differences with Latin. So what is it exactly that sets these languages apart from Latin and from each other? The Sabellic languages are in a lot of ways quite similar to Latin structurally. So for example, they have the famous four and a half conjugations that Latin has in the verb, they have a present tense and a preterite. which merges the Indo-European, perfect and aorist. They have introduced a new formation for the ablative into all of the declension types just like Latin has. So they have a lot lot in common. However, they're not really dialects say in the same way that Greek dialects are so Sabellic for sure. Latin and Sabellic would not have been mutually comprehensible. There reasonably different languages. So the thing which would have been most striking maybe would be to a Latin speaker would be the way that the Indo-European labiovelars were treated in the Sabellic languages. So in Latin we know that the voiceless labiovelar -qu- simply was retained right? So Indo-European *kwis 'who' became Latin quis 'who', but in the Sabellic languages the labiovelars became labials, so *kw became p and *gw became b. Just leave the voiced aspirate one out of discussion for now. And so you actually don't have to look at the Sabellic languages to see a couple of examples of this in Latin. Latin has a number of loan words from Sabellic which show this treatment. So just most famously the word for 'cow' in Latin, which was an Indo-European *gwous, shows up in Latin, not as we expect. Which would be something like *vus. We don't have that word, but bos. And bos must be a loanword from some kind of Sabellic where *gw became b. Another example would be the word for a cook shop, popina, little kind of fast food type restaurant. This is the Oscan form of a word for kitchen derived from the verb, which was in Proto-Italic *kwekw-. And in Latin is Latin coquere 'to cook'. So those are two examples of lexicon as far as names go. Probably the world's most famous or infamous. Oscan was Pontius Pilatus, Pontius Pilate, the governor of Judea in the Roman Empire and his name. His gentilic name Pontius is the Oscan form of the name, which would be Quintius. So another example of p for *kw. >> So in Italic studies, we have the luxury that we know Latin extremely well and we have lots and lots of historical sources. But on the other hand, our knowledge of the other Italic languages is still quite limited. And this results in kind of a gap in our understanding of Proto-Italic and how it arose from Proto-Indo-European. So what to you are the big questions that are still to be answered. And also do you think there are things that we will never understand about Italic? Yeah so to answer the second question first, there are definitely things that we will never understand about Italic. Because we are never going to have comparable corpora for the non-Latin languages. Historical reasons have basically made that impossible. So, if you ask me what I would really like most to know. I would say that Venetic is kind of the least known of the Italic languages. Venetic was spoken by the people living in the region of Venetia. Venetia before it was part of the Roman Empire. And we have a few hundred inscriptions, 300 or 400 inscriptions in the language. It's pretty clear that it was also an Italic language. So for example, the voiced aspirates have the same treatment in venetic as they do in Latin and Italic. But we know so little, we have so few long inscriptions that there are just many categories that we don't know. So, to me, Venetic is the real gap in our knowledge of Italic and you know, Livy (Titus Livius). The ancient Roman historian was from Padua which is in the Venetic area. And I'd like to say that I would give up 10 books of Livy not the first five but 10 other books of Livy for one or two long. Venetic inscriptions. Thank you so much for your time today, Professor Weiss.