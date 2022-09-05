Laryngeals continued

In the previous lesson, we've discussed the Proto-Indo-European laryngeals and how Anatolian provides concrete evidence for the earlier existence of these phonemes. As we have seen, the laryngeals were almost completely lost in all daughter languages of Indo-European. But they left a variety of traces on neighboring phonemes in many different ways. So far, we've seen the reflexes of laryngeals that stood between two consonants or after a vowel. A laryngeal between two consonants yielded a short vowel in Greek, Sanskrit, and Latin. When the laryngeal followed a vowel, it caused lengthening and sometimes also coloring of the preceding vowel. In this lesson, we will look at the reflexes of laryngeals in other positions as well. It will turn out that when vowel quality differs between the different daughter languages, this is often due to the effect of a laryngeal. Let's first take a look at the treatment of laryngeals in word initial position before a consonant. In Hittite, laryngeal two was preserved as the phoneme /h/ in word initial position. Laryngeals one and three have vanished without a trace here. In Greek, laryngeals in this position, are treated the same way as laryngeals between two consonants. In other words, laryngeal one became e, laryngeal two became a, and Laryngeal three became o. The same development as in Greek, is also found in Phrygian and in Armenian too. Laryngeals at the beginning of the word are reflected as a vowel. Latin only preserves the distinction between word initial laryngeals if the laryngeal was followed by a resonant and another consonant. The outcome of the laryngeals in this position is a bit complicated, which is why we will leave it at this for now. In other environments, word- initial laryngeals are lost in Latin. In all branches other than Anatolian, Greek, Phrygian, Armenian, and Italic, word-initial laryngeal have disappeared without a trace. Let's take a look at some examples so that you can see this for yourself. The Latin word for limb is artus, which corresponds to Greek artus 'regulation' and Armenian ard 'order', but also to Sanskrit rtu 'order' which lacks an initial vowel because laryngeal was lost here. The Greek vowel shows us that the laryngeal at the beginning of this word was a laryngeal two. Another example is the Indo-European word for name, which is anun in Armenian, onoma in Greek, onoman in Phrygian, nama Sanskrit, nomen in Latin, and of course name in English. Here, traces of the initial laryngeal can be found in the a of the Armenian form and the o of Greek and Phrygian, which tell us that the Proto-Indo-European form contained laryngeal three. It was deleted in Latin because it did not stand before a resonant and another consonant. Third and last example is the Greek word for 'free', which is eleuteros. This corresponds to Sanskrit rodhate 'grows', Latin liber 'free', and Russian ljudi 'people'. The initial e of Greek points to the former presence of laryngeal one in Proto-Indo-European, which was lost in all of the other branches. Now that we've seen what happens to laryngeals in word-initial positions before a consonant, we can move on to the treatment of laryngeals that stand before a vowel, either in word-initial position, or in the middle of a word. In general, the difference between plane o an o that is preceded by a laryngeal is not discernible. However, a laryngeal before an e often caused what we call coloring of the vowel. This means that each of the three laryngeals had a specific effect on the quality of the vowel e. In Greek and in a number of other Indo-European languages, laryngeal one plus e remained e, Laryngeal one plus e colored to a, and Laryngeal three plus e gave rise to o. The products of coloring are thus similar to those of a single laryngeal at the beginning of a word, or those of the laryngeal after Proto-Indo-European e. Let's look at some examples to give you a more concrete idea of what these developments looked like. The third singular form of the verb 'to be' is esti in Greek in the singular, eszi in Hittite, esti in Lithuanian, asti in Sanskrit, and is in English. The initial vowel of these cognates must go back to e. In word-initial position, we reconstruct this as laryngeal one plus e. Another example is the new European word for 'salt', which is hals in Greek, ag in Armenian, solr in old Church Slavonic and salt in Gothic. Together, these point to Proto-Indo-European *sh2el with laryngeal two. The third example is the word for 'eight', which is Greek okto, latin octo, Sanskrit asta and English eight. The o-vowel in Greek must reflect a sequence of laryngeal three plus e. From a typological perspective, Proto-Indo-European looks rather remarkable when it comes to vowels. The only vowels that can be reconstructed are *e and *o. If we regard *i and *u as vocalic variance of the semivowels *i and *u̯. Not only the small number of vowels, but also the fact that the language apparently did not have an a-vowel has been thought to be striking. Nowadays, we know that there are living languages with very few contrastive vowels. Examples of such languages with minimal vowel systems include Cambodian, spoken in the North Caucasus and Mandarin Chinese. Note that we are talking about the phonology of these languages. Phonetically they have more vowels depending on the phonetic environment. The same is true for Proto-Indo-European, where the semivowels *i and *u are sometimes pronounced as vowels. Phonetically, Proto-Indo-European probably had at least these four vowels, i, æ, u and ɑ. Perhaps there was no central open vowel a like in many variants of English. Although it's likely that any e standing next to laryngeal two was automatically pronounce as a. This is because of the coloring effect of the laryngeal. The lack of an *a phoneme in the proto-language was resolved in the daughter languages, and a new *a phoneme arose from various sources. This is a process that probably already occurred after Proto-Indo-European split up into several branches. In the position next to laryngeal two the Proto-Indo-European vowel e often change to a in the daughter languages. This is a process that may already have started in Proto-Indo-European. But there a was just one of the ways in which the vowel e could be pronounced, depending on the neighboring sounds. In some languages, like Greek, Latin, or Gothic, the laryngeal on its own without a neighboring vowel also became a. Apart from Proto-Indo-European laryngeals and combinations of a vowel and laryngeal, there are also other sources that gave rise to the vowel a in the daughter languages. The first of those sources are loanwords. For example, the word for 'bean' in Latin, Balto-Slavic and Germanic was borrowed from a language that was already spoken in Europe When the Indo-Europeans arrived. In that language, this word clearly contained a vowel a, and this was taken over in the borrowed form. Secondly, an a-vowel developed from certain Proto-Indo-European phonemes other than the laryngeals. In Greek, for example, the vocalic n and m became a at a certain point and vocalic r and l became ra and la. Let's summarize what you've learned this lesson. You've seen that the laryngeals had many different effects on neighboring segments, except of course, when they were lost without a trace. The most important thing to remember is that Greek is especially helpful when it comes to reconstructing word-initial laryngeal before a consonant. Because the three-way distinction between the laryngeals is preserved in the vowels that developed from them. In most other languages, word-initial laryngeal before consonants were lost. On the other hand, when it comes to laryngeals before a vowel, it's important to remember that laryngeal two and laryngeal three caused coloring of a neighboring a vowel. And lastly, the vowel o arose only later when Proto-Indo-European was already disintegrating into different branches.