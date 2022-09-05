Proto-Indo-European consonants and Grimm's law

In previous lessons, we've seen the vowel system of Proto-Indo-European, and we've already discussed the palatovelar and the labiovelar series. In this lesson, we will discuss another part of the Proto-Indo-European consonant system. We will also see how the Proto-Indo- European consonant developed in the Germanic branch. Besides palatovelars and labiovelars, Proto-Indo-European must have had labial and dental stops. Combining all of these, we reconstruct this consonant system. There were four places of articulation, namely labial, dental, palatovelar, and labiovelar stops. Each stop then has a voiceless, a voiced, and an aspirated variant. There's only one consonant that is not a stop but a fricative, the voiceless sibilant s. If we then take a look at the system as we find it in the Germanic branch, we see that there are quite some differences. Here you see the consonant system of Gothic. The full places of articulation are still there, but the manner of articulation has changed. There are no longer any aspirated stops. And as opposed to Proto-Indo-European, Gothic has a series of fricative consonants, f, þ, /h/, and /hw/. In other words, it appears that some major shifts have taken place in Germanic. The first description of this shift was given by Jacob Grimm, whom you might know from the fairy tales that he collected with his brother. The sound law underlying this shift is therefore also called Grimm's law. What exactly happens during the development of Proto-Indo-European to Germanic? Here you see the consonant system of Proto-Indo-European again. The first change that took place between Proto-Indo-European and Germanic was the change of voiceless stops to fricatives, /b/ became /f/, /t/ became /t/, etc. A good example of this development is the word for 'cattle'. In Latin, the word is peku, and in Sanskrit we find a cognate páśu, which means that the Proto-Indo-European form must have been *peḱu. In Germanic, according to Grimm's law, the p became an f, and the q became an h. We see exactly this reflex in Gothic faihu and Old High German fihu. In the English word 'fee', the internal h was lost. The original meaning of this word was 'cattle', which shifted to 'currency' and 'fee' in English, because cattle was an important trading item. After this development from voiceless stops to fricatives, the Germanic system looked like this. As you see, there's a gap now. The system no longer had any voiceless stops. Grimm's second shift filled this gap. The voiced stops of Proto-Indo-European became voiceless stops in Germanic. For example, b became p, and d became t. We see this shift occur in these two examples. The Proto-Indo-European word for 'ten' contains a voiced stop, the d. We see this in, for example, the Latin and the Lithuanian reflexes of the word. In Germanic, however, this d has become a t. Note that the word internal voiceless ḱ has also undergone Grimm's law, meaning that it has turned into an h. Similarly, the Proto-Indo-European pronoun *kwod contains a d at the end of the word, as can be seen in Latin quod. In the Germanic forms, we see a voiceless t at the end of the word. Again, the initial consonant has turned from qw into wh as per Grimm's law. The resulting Germanic consonant system had another gap. You may now be able to guess the next step of the shift. The voiced aspirated stops lost their aspiration and became normal voiced stops. In other words, /bh/ became /b/, /dh/ became /d/, etc. In *medhu, the Proto-Indo-European word for honey, we find an aspirated stop, as reflected in Sanskrit and Greek. The Germanic cognates, such as English mead and Dutch mede, show an unaspirated d instead. In the root underlying the English verb to bide, we even see two aspirated stops, *bh and *dh. In the Germanic words, these have both lost their aspiration. Grimm's law is a regular sound law. But from the moment that Grimm discovered it, scholars noticed that it had a number of exceptions. Take the word for 'father', for example. In Proto-Indo-European, this word contained a voiceless p and t, as we can see in Greek, Latin, and Sanskrit. The p neatly became an f in Germanic as expected. The t however, should have become a th, but instead we see a d. Note that the th in the English word father was also a d originally. It developed into th only later. What happened here? The answer was found by the Danish linguist Karl Verner, who formulated what we now know as Verner's law. This law states that the voiceless stops in the middle of a word become voiced stops instead of fricatives. This happens only if the stress doesn't fall on the immediately preceding syllable. In other words, word internal t becomes d, p becomes b, etc, when the stress is not placed in the syllable directly before the consonant in question. Now we can explain exceptions like 'father'. In Proto-Indo-European, the stress falls on the last syllable in this word, as we can see in Greek and Sanskrit. Therefore, the stress does not fall on the directly preceding syllable, which means that Verner's law took place. The t in the reconstructed form became a voiced stop, or in other words, a d in Germanic. Similarly, we see how the palatovelar becomes a voice to g rather than a fricative in the words for 'young' and 'thin' in Germanic. Again, in both these cases, the stress was following the consonant, which means that Verner's law operated here. The effect of Verner's law can be seen in the development of two kinship terms in Germanic. We have seen that in the word for 'father', the stress falls after the Proto-Indo-European t, which means that Verner applied in the t became d. In contrast, the word for 'brother' was stressed on the initial syllable. When the stress directly preceded a consonant, Verner's law did not apply and instead we get the normal results of Grimm's law. Therefore, the t in the word for brother became a fricative, as can be seen in Gothic broþar, and other Germanic words. A last effect of Verner's law can be seen in reflexes of Proto-Indo-European /s/. The law also causes /s/ to become voiced to /z/ in the middle of words. Again, unless the directly preceding syllable was stressed. To make matters more complex, this /z/ then became /r/ in North and West Germanic languages. This is the case in, for example, Proto-Indo-European word for 'sister-in-law'. The s in the proto-form, which we see in cognates such as Sanskrit snusa, first became a /z/ and then a /r/ in Germanic forms. We end up with, for example, Old English snoru. Differently stressed forms within the same paradigm can sometimes lead to seemingly irregular variance with s and r within the same paradigm. This is due to Verner's law. For example, within the paradigm of the verb 'to choose', the stress in Proto-Indo-European was sometimes is placed on the initial syllable and sometimes on later syllables. In the former case Verner's voicing did not apply, in the latter case, it did. As a result, there's an alternation between s and r in the verb meaning 'to choose' in Germanic. In English, we still see the same alternation in pairs like lose and forlorn, and was and were. All the Germanic languages shows similar alterations. For example, 'to freeze' is vriezen in Dutch, and the past tense of that verb is vroor with an r. In English, a new past tense for froze was formed in analogy to the present. In all these examples, the s was retained in the forms where Verner did not apply, whereas it changed into /z/ and subsequently into /r/ in the forms Verner law did apply. To summarize, during the evolution of the Germanic consonants, Grimm's law changed the voiceless stops into fricatives, voiced stops into voiceless stops, and aspirated stops into voiced stops. The exceptions can be explained with the help of Verner's law. When a word internal voiceless stop was not directly preceded by the stress, it changed into a voiced stop rather than a voiceless fricative. We've now seen nearly all Proto-Indo-European consonants and their developments. In the next lesson, we will discuss the remaining three consonants that we haven't seen yet. The so-called laryngeals.