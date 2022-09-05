Sanskrit Vowels

[MUSIC] In this video, we'll discuss how the vowels of Sanskrit evolved from Proto-Indo-European. You will also learn about other vowel-like sounds in Sanskrit, which we will call the vocalic resonants. In Sanskrit, the Proto-Indo-European vowels *e and *o changed. Proto-Indo-European *e changed into a vowel that we write as a and that was pronounced as something like ə. This is the case in the first syllable of the words nabhas and dadárśa. Every Proto-Indo-European *e was affected by this change, regardless of the phonetic environment. Proto-Indo-European *o also changed into a, but only in closed syllables. This is the case in the second syllable of the words nabhas and dadárśa. In open syllables, Proto-Indo-European *o changed into long ā like in the word for knee. The length of the Sanskrit vowel is indicated by the makron, the bar placed over the vowel. A vowel is considered to be in a closed syllable if it's followed by two or more consonants or by one consonant at the end of the word. In Sanskrit, closed syllables, the difference between Proto-Indo-European *e and *o was given up, but in open syllables it is retained as a difference between a and ā. The lengthening of Proto-Indo-European *o in open syllables in Sanskrit is usually referred to as Brugmann's law. After the German scholar Karl Brugmann who discovered this sound law. The semivowels *i and *u remain unchanged in Sanskrit when they serve as vowels, for example, in the words diṣṭis 'direction' and júṣṭis favor. But when they serve as consonants, they become the Sanskrit consonants -y- and -v- respectively. For example, in the word ávyas, which means 'of the sheep'. The Proto-Indo-European dipthongs are no longer diphthongs in Sanskrit. The diphthongs *ei and *oi have become e, here illustrated by heman 'in winter', which derives from Proto-Indo-European *ǵheimen and rékṇas 'inheritance' from Proto-Indo-European *loikwnos. This Proto-Indo-European word is accidentally also the ancestor of the English word loan, so this also comes from *loikwnos. The diphthongs *eu and *ou have become o in Sanskrit for example, in bódhati, 'he observes' and ghorás 'terrible', which is found in English as the word gore. Here's an overview of how the Proto-Indo-European vowels and diphthongs developed in Greek and Sanskrit. Now, you know that if there is for example, a word that has the vowel o in Greek and a long ā in an open syllable in a related word in Sanskrit, there must have been an o-vowel in Proto-Indo-European. Or that a word with oi, in Greek corresponding to a word with e in Sanskrit points to a Proto-Indo-European word containing a diphthong *oi. In a previous video, we introduced the concept of ablaut: Indo-European vowel alternations. The same ablaut between e-grade, o-grade and zero-grade that we have seen in Greek examples is also visible in Sanskrit, provided that we take the Sanskrit sound laws into account. If we do that, the vowel in the root of Sanskrit mánas must go back to an e-grade. The long ā of mānáyati must go back to an o-grade and the cluster -mn- in mamnā́te must reflect the zero-grade. We see that ablaut works in the same way as in Greek, just with different vowels due to the sound laws that have taken place in Sanskrit. The vowels of Sanskrit are often innovative if we compare them to Greek. But there's one old vowel in Sanskrit that Greek lost: the vowel r. This is the same sound as the consonant r, but then used as a vowel in words like vŕ̥kas 'wolf' or gr̥hás 'house'. In order to indicate that in these cases r is a vowel, it is written with an open circle below it. This r is referred to as vocalic or syllabic r, and it also existed in Proto-Indo-European. In roots that contain Proto-Indo-European *r, we find ablaut between -ar- and vocalic -r̥- in Sanskrit. For example, in dadárśa, 'I have seen', but á-dr̥ś-am 'I saw' with vocalic r. The form with the vocalic r reflects the Proto-Indo-European zero-grade of the root. In Greek, the same two words appear as dédorka, 'I look' and édrakon 'I saw'. As you can see Greek has -ra- instead of the Proto-Indo-European vocalic r, this is due to a sound law that turned vocalic r into ra. The position in the word determines whether Proto-Indo-European *r behaves as a vowel or as a consonant. When it stands next to a vowel, it behaves like a consonant, but between two consonants it will behave like a vowel. We've seen a similar ambiguous behavior with the semivowels *i and *u. And r is not the only sound to behave this way. The other sonants, l, n, and m could also be used as vowels in Proto-Indo-European. There are thus six phonemes in total that show this behavior. It is good to know that for the speakers of Proto-Indo-European, there was only one phoneme r in one phoneme i. The exact pronunciation was determined by surrounding sounds. We therefore often simply write the sonants and semivowels without any circles or archs below them, and only use these for clarification when needed. Like vocalic r, which developed into ra in Greek, Proto-Indo-European vocalic *l was changed into Greek -la-. In Sanskrit, r and l merged into a single phoneme *r. As a result, the Sanskrit vowel -r̥- is the outcome of Proto-Indo-European vocalic *r and *l. The development of vocalic *l can be illustrated with the adjective meaning 'broad', which is platús in Greek and pr̥thús in Sanskrit and reflects a Proto-Indo-European form with the vocalic *l. We will end this video with the development of the Proto-Indo-European nasal sounds m and n when they are in vocalic position. Both vocalic nasals lost the nasal element and became a vowel a in Greek and in Sanskrit. Here both languages innovated in the same way, a clear example is the word for 'ten', which is déka in Greek and dáśa in Sanskrit. The fact that the final a of these words used to be a nasal sound is demonstrated by other Indo-European languages like Latin, where 'ten' is decem with an -m. But also in the English word 'ten', which preserves the nasal at the end of the word. Interestingly, English is in this case more conservative than both Sanskrit and Greek. In cases where there's ablaut, we can see that a vocalic nasal became a in the zero-grade. The Proto-Indo-European verbal root *bhondh- with an o-grade for example, produced Greek pépontha 'I have undergone' with an -n-. From the same root, there's also épathon 'I underwent' from the zero- grade *bhn̥dh- where the n can no longer be seen directly in Greek. The Greek vowel -a- in épathon, however, is the outcome of the vocalic n. The same is true for the a in Sanskrit, badhnāmi 'I bind' from Proto-Indo-European *bhn̥dh-, next to the perfect form babándha from the same o-grade as Greek pépontha. You've now become familiar with changes that affected vowels and diphthongs in Greek and Sanskrit, and you've learned about the vocalic resonants of Indo-European. One of the changes we discussed is Brugmann's law. In the next lesson, we will see why that law is important for our reconstruction of Indo-European.