Google
The Bits and Bytes of Computer Networking
Google

4.7 (41,680 ratings)

 | 

540K Students Enrolled

Domain Name System (DNS), Ipv4, Network Model, Troubleshooting

Reviews

DL

Feb 23, 2021

This course was amazing and helped me understand so much more about networking, things I never thought I would know or understand. Very fulfilling and I can't wait to use this knowledge going forward.

SK

Feb 18, 2021

This was really time-consuming but it was really worth learning. Although in the end, it seems to be very basic things, they would be essential through whatever you want to accomplish in the IT field.

From the lesson

The Network Layer

The Network Layer1:23
IPv4 Addresses2:45
IPv4 Datagram and Encapsulation6:42
IPv4 Address Classes3:56
Address Resolution Protocol2:07
Sergio: My career path1:35

    Google Career Certificates

