Create a strong presentation

Welcome back. We just discussed two popular formats to share your research insights, presentations, and research reports. Now we're going to dig into one of those formats, presentations, and learn how to present insights in an engaging way. Let's start by opening up the presentation template. On the first slide, I'm going to update the title, date, and team. I'll title the presentation Dog Walking App Usability Study. The title can be simple and straightforward. I'll also add the date of the presentation. In this case, it's December 2020. And I'll fill in the names of all of my team members who worked on the usability study with me. Now I'll move to the next slide, which is the table of contents. This is an easy one. This slide already has the right names for sections of the presentation, so there's no need for me to make any updates. Up next, we've made it to the study details section. Notice that each section in the presentation has a title slide like this that has a different color background, limited text, and large font. I'm going to open up my research plan so I can refer back to it as I fill out the details in this section. Alright, now that I've got my research plan pulled up, let's take a look at the first slide in this section. The project background. The project background explains what led you to conduct this research, including why the insights were needed and what impact they will have on decisions being made. For our project background, I'll write, we're creating a new app to help people find and schedule dog walkers. We need to find out if the main user experience finding and scheduling a dog walker is easy for users to complete. Next up, study details. I'm going to refer to my research plan again to complete this slide quickly. I'll start by updating the first column with our two research questions. How long does it take a user to find and book a dog walker in the app? And what can we learn from the user flow, or the steps that users take to book a dog walker? We only have to research questions, so I'm going to delete the optional headers. Next, I'll update the second column with the number of participants and a short overview of their characteristics. I'll put 5 participants and list their characteristics as 2 males, 2 females, and 1 non-binary individual between the ages of 20-60. Now I'll find the third column with the methodology. I'll list each participant's session as 10 minutes in length. For a location, I'll write United States. Remote, because each participant went through the usability study in their own home. The format is an unmodified rated usability study. Finally, I'll provide a high level overview of the procedure. I'll type, users were asked to perform tasks in a low-fidelity prototype. Okay, on to the prototype or design mock. On this slide, we need to add a screenshot of the product or feature that we asked participants to provide feedback about. So I'm going to add a screenshot of our dog walking app prototype. Alright, we've made it to the theme section. This is where we share some of the themes from the synthesis of our data. Each theme has its own slide. The theme is listed at the top as the header, and evidence to support the theme is provided in bullets below. I'm going to put our first theme as the header, which is most participants want to book a dog walker on a regular basis. Next, I'll add some data as supporting evidence. For the first bullet, I'll type, 4 of the 5 participants want to be able to book a dog walker repeatedly. For the second bullet, I'll add, not all participants who wanted to book a dog walker on a regular basis expressed the same level of frustration. For this particular theme, I don't have a third point to add, as evidence, so I'll delete one bullet. I can also remove the placeholder text in the first line. Then I'll add a quote from a participant that supports the theme. A quote helps bring the theme to life in the words of someone who is experiencing the product firsthand. I had taken notes about an important quote from Participant A, who said I also would have liked a way to book a dog walker every Saturday morning. It seems like you can only book one appointment at a time for this. That's kind of annoying too. This quote shows that Participant A would book a dog walker regularly if given the opportunity. Finally, I'll add a screenshot of the low-fidelity prototype that highlights the issues participants had with this task. In the real world, you would add more than one theme. This slide shows how we could add theme number 2. For our example, I'll skip this, but hopefully you have a good feeling for how to fill this in. Okay, we've made it to the third section, which is a summary of our insights and recommendations. Let's fill out the first slide in this section. Research insights. It's helpful to prioritize your research insights from the most urgent to the least urgent. You'll likely do this prioritization with project stakeholders like a fellow designer, the product manager, or an engineering lead. There are a few insights that should be considered a Priority Zero or P0, which means they must be fixed for your product to work. For example, were there any parts of the design that prevent the user from completing the main user flow? Imagine if users weren't able to book a dog walker in our dog walking app. That's definitely something we'd want to fix and would be considered a P0 issue. Or were there parts of your design where users felt tricked? This might indicate a deceptive pattern. Think about the participants in our dog walking app usability study who were frustrated or surprised that there wasn't a confirmation page before they were charged. Not including a confirmation page might seem like a sneaky way to take money from users, which is not our intent and is something we want to avoid. Finally, were there any parts of your design that were inequitable or inaccessible? Users of all abilities, identities, and experiences need to be able to successfully move through your product's design. These are P0s to address too. After you identify your P0 insights, you'll likely have a lot of insights left to take action on. These insights can be categorized into buckets based on their priority. In addition to Priority Zero, you might have buckets called Priority One and Priority Two. Let's think about an example of an insight that might be categorized as Priority One. During the usability study on the dog walking app, many participants said they wanted to be able to make a recurring appointment with a dog walker. Since participants shared this pain point, you could consider it as Priority One or P1. One reason you might not consider it as a Priority Zero is that, even without the recurring appointment feature, the user can still complete the main flow in the app. You could reason that the extra ability to make a recurring appointment with a dog walker would improve the user experience, and therefore could be considered a P1 to include in a future prototype to be tested. If your team ends up with lots of Priority One insights, you may choose to further categorize these insights by adding another bucket called Priority Two. For example, you and your team might review a list of ten insights that you initially categorized as Priority One. And identify which of those insights to address this month, which would stay as Priority One versus next month, which would become Priority Two. This additional ranking enables smaller teams to divide up the work and focus on the most important design changes first. I'll show you how to add in one insight as an example. Inside the circle, I'll type, unable to make recurring booking. For the brief description, I'll add, in general, users want to book a dog walker on a scheduled basis instead of making a one time reservation. When you create your presentation, you should fill out all of the circles here with each of your insights. You will often have three to five strong insights, so we have spaces for four insights in this template. Next, we need to provide some recommendations to our stakeholders. Recommendations are actions we think the stakeholders should take based on our study. For now, I'll just write one recommendation, but normally you would have at least three. Based on the insight we shared in the last slide, my recommendation would be, make it possible to book a dog walker on a recurring basis. And that's a wrap. It's always nice to end with a thank you slide. It's also common to include an appendix after the end of the presentation. This is where you can add slides with extra data on topics your audience might have more detailed questions on. For example, a detailed list of participants and their characteristics. However, you would not show these slides or talk about them as part of your presentation. Just like that, you have a presentation that showcases all of the hard work you put into a research study. It feels pretty good to see your insights come to life in a concrete way, doesn't it? One more thing. Remember that you can share the same information in a document format instead of a presentation. If you want to create a research report, the template document has the same sections and headers that we just walked through. So you can fill in the same information in the same way, just in a different format. Next up, we'll talk about how to deliver a presentation and let your insights shine.