This course is designed to maximize your ability to create change at the individual, team and system levels. Through study, reflection, and deploying practical tools, you will establish a firm connection between your clearly articulated Purpose, effective Priorities, visualized Potential for success, and pathway to maximized Progress. But, what does that mean in practice? When you take this course, you will: - Improve your ability to get the most out of life: Learn a simple practice to reflect on your purpose, clarify priorities, visualize your potential, and maximize your effectiveness at progressing towards your goals. - Strengthen your leadership toolkit: Tap into your unique leadership style and strengths and join or create a community of others to maximize your potential as a team. - Create change through systems thinking: Become a more effective agent of positive change and appreciate the power and complexity of system thinking.