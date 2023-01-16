[MUSIC] Let's end with some final thoughts on our connected leadership journey and where you might be headed next. I mentioned in my own personal system change journeys that potentially the most important system change I'm currently working on and the one with the highest leverage, is with you. My purpose included and still includes a vision. Everyone on their path to great work. I'm a mission inspiring and empowering the curious, connecting individual purpose and impact, unlocking the potential of working together to improve the world around us. As I've mentioned, I'm passionate about working at the intersection of connected leadership. The great work of transitioning to a sustainable human race on a healthy planet and adopting a coaching mindset with those I work alongside. That's all of you. I firmly believe that if I and we as a wider community can help connected leaders flourish in as many countries and sectors as possible, the world will be a far better place. Far faster than if I had just concentrated time on trying to solve one part of one system. You were the system changers that are part of how I see the largest possible change for good. So here is the course journey we have traveled on together. Covering the four piece of purpose, priorities, potential and progress. At the level of self, team and system with some connective tissue in between. We've also looked at a fifth thing, perseverance. Whether it's persevering in the leadership of our own lives, team, leadership or system change. Anything worth doing is normally hard to do. Not only are large and complex systems typically well beyond our knowledge, but by definition wicked problems are tough to approach and solve. Christiana Figueres captures this concept so well with her idea of stubborn optimism. If we know where we are and where we need to be, we'll need relentless optimism and strength to get to our intended destination. Underpinned by a strong sense of purpose and coupled with a wide eyed honesty on what reality is facing us now. To stubborn optimism, I might add confident, curious, humility. Can we embrace the journey ahead with a mixture of these three traits, confident without arrogance in who we are and becoming, curious about how to improve and also about the stories and complexity of others. Melanie good child refers to everyone's sacred knowledge bundle. And do we have appropriate humility to truly learn from others and try to change systems with respect and full involvement of those that are involved and impacted. As I said at the start, we could never cover everything there is to know about leadership, rather, we're aiming to create and cover a memorable and connected framework. I'm hoping it's remarkably resilient and easy to remember scaffolding that you can continue to use to build your leadership strength. This course and my teaching and coaching is only the scaffolding, the complicated work and the genius is in the building itself. In the nature analogy, we have provided some skills to build paths and bridges and navigation tools. But it's your wonderful forest and ecosystem to explore, to grow and protect. We've tried to deploy physical pictures that will be easy to remember. The connected leadership rope, the rocks in the jar of priorities, the hare and tortoise of active listening, the thermostat and conversations. They're not jumping the tennis night and feedback and the iceberg and ladder in systems and maybe a few more. I want to leave you with one more though as we bring this course to a close. Who here has a Rubik's skip? Can you solve it? After a 40 year gap having dispensed with this eighties puzzle in frustration a very long time ago, I saw it again when my then 8 year old son watched the speed cube phenomenon unravel on YouTube during COVID. So now with a clear why quality time with my son, I slash we, decided to learn how to solve the cube together. And just like leadership and this course amongst many others, there is a method to learn. There are frameworks and algorithms that help you crack a seemingly hard problem to solve. So I'm not going to attempt, live on camera, to show you what I learned during these COVID hours with my son and how it links to what we've covered in this course. So wish me luck. First, make a daisy, take time to smell the flowers and decided to enjoy this one wild and precious life we have. There's your daisy, yellow in the middle, white petals. Second, make a cross, take time to center oneself on the task at hand. There's your cross. Next, place the corners and don't cut the corners and create the first layer of leadership ourself. There's our first layer with a bonus of a nice face to show the world. Next, the team leader. Much like mixing with others and teams forming the team will often disturb the self. Let's have a go with that. There we have it. We have a self layer and a team layer. Then and almost only then we can have the courage and the humility to address the system, the top layer. And then finally, we need to try and solve it again. The whole face with the self, the team and the system all working together. And there we have it. >> Throw >> As you noticed the last layer disturbed all the other layers frequently to solve it and the final parallel. Much like helping my son learn while learning myself, he is now way faster than I'll ever be. In that same spirit, I hope and trust that your use of the connected leadership framework will extend beyond what I can even imagine. All the very best to you, from myself and the wonderful team at Yale that made this course possible. Huge gratitude and appreciation to all of them and to you for getting to the end of the course and the beginning of the next part of your journey. [MUSIC]