[MUSIC] Now we move on to some key tools that increased leadership effectiveness and create connections between the self and team layers of leadership. In other words, tools to help us lead and be led by others. So you've spent time in an early module confirming your own purpose that underpinned your other three piece. And have just refinished reflecting on team purpose and how instrumental that is for a team or whole organization. Now let's look at purpose mapping, to help us connect our individual purpose to our team, an organization's purpose or an organization we want to work for, but don't as yet. At minimum we're going to want to have our purposes compatible, but at best they're mutually reinforcing. To explore purpose mapping, will build on exercises covered elsewhere in the course, such as the purpose worksheet and flipping the negative values exercise. If you haven't yet completed those parts, take a moment to do so before this exercise. First, now on the left side of the page in your workbook, bring some of your responses to that early work on the purpose. Consider the things that get you excited about where you could be in 5 to 10 years time. Look closely at your impact statement. Are there certain keywords or phrases that feel particularly personal and powerful to you? Think also about personal values and write those next to your purpose to in this circle on the left. As we did with the team example, you can arrive at very clear positive values by starting with bad values and norms that you love to hate antithetical to your approach to life. Then flip the negative and write the opposite of those values that you don't like. Additionally, you could check out the free personality survey offered at via.org. It's a very helpful resource to provide an insight into how you naturally present yourself to the world with robust academic underpinning. Now that you have your personal mission, vision, values, let's compare them with the organization that is relevant to you, their vision, mission and values that you've chosen to explore. As you look at them side by side on the same sheet of paper, maybe ask yourself, what are the important connections here? What are the key words that are coming? You might find yourself saying yes, this is why I'm here? I definitely picked the right team or organization and come away with renewed energy for your work and hard work. Or you might think, wow, I have a mismatch here, there's no words in common, so what do I now do about it? Now you've drawn connections with your personal purpose and the purpose of the organization. How do you want to lead your team, that's the next page on the workbook. Conscious of being both authentic to yourself and in service to the larger organizational purpose. If you were asked to lead a team in this organization, what would your team values be? What is the overlap between what you bring to work in terms of your authentic self and what your organization expects of you? In my own personal experience as well as in coaching and consulting, team leads can come up with some really interesting words in this middle area that describe how they want their team to run. And it's a mixture of their personality, it fuses their authentic self into those words, but it's also what the organization expects of them. So it's an authentic way to show up and effectively bring the purpose of the organization to life in your team. There are some great resources out there for further reading. I recommend you check out the Quinn Anjan Thakor HBR article about creating a purpose driven organization, as well as the medium blog and the resources to How Great Founders present their vision. Comedian Michael Jr, also has a really entertaining and illuminating talk, where he gets into the power of bringing purpose and values into what you do, and what does life look like through one member of the audience in particular who's incredibly talented, what then happens. If you've not got much time queue the video at about a minute, 25 and it's a short sub two minute watch that will stay with you for a long time. You can see how anchoring yourself in purpose helps everything else fall into place, including your team's effectiveness. When you or your team have a well crafted strategy pyramid, everyone knows what they're part of and how they fit in. When other leaders in the organization have done that mapping as well, you can maximize the organization's effectiveness. Brandy Brown, in Atlas of the Heart, talked about the importance and artistry of a map, skillfully representing layers of information appropriately labeled to draw our attention to the right place. In this course we're helping you develop maps of your purpose, your priorities potential in progress, then achieve a similar feat at the team or organizational level. But then now as we're starting to do, how do we integrate those layers better, being able to move from the layer of self to the layer of team seamlessly. How do we make the leap from purpose driven leadership to purpose driven teams. Helping you make the bridges or connections between these layers is a key element of the program. As Brandy Brown quotes, cartographer, Kirk Goldsberry, the interaction between the layers is the story of the map. [MUSIC]