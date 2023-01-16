Another two-by-two we can look at is that the level of stakeholders, the furthest out from the emotional intelligence to the direct team, to the stakeholders of a system. Either individuals or organizations are both mapping their influence, and support for what you do. In the high influence, high support bucks, you have influential champions, top right, then on high influence, low support, you have influential blocks to what you're trying to do. On the lower right, we have high support but lower influence. These are more like fans. Finally, on the lower left, we have less consequential Naysayers lacking influence, and support. Now, let's think about an action plan for each of these areas. Keep in mind that in a large company you may be doing analysis of internal and external stakeholders. What a small company rent to you. It might look different. You might be trying to move a market. Look at external stakeholders only or something else. Let's start this time at the top left, where we have high influence and low support. What would you do there? I call this one strategy. You're going to need a strategy to manage each and every one of these groups, and individuals that you've named in here. Because by definition, they're influential, and important, but they have concerns about what you do. They are concerns may or may not be legitimate. But either way, you're going to need to understand each, and every unit in that box so that you can address them. At the top right, we have your influential champions. What would you do there? I call this one jobs to do. Because what we typically do is remain grateful when really we should be giving them more, and more to do. There's a Dale Carnegie approach from the '20s in which you give these people more jobs and they become even more invested in your agenda. One of the things they might do is help you move some of the folks in the top left, and pull them across. As influential stakeholders, they may be able to convince someone equally influential that you might not be able to do on your own. On the bottom left, meanwhile, we call this one less consequential Naysayers. What would you do there? I call this one worry too much. Question mark. You may be worrying too much about the people here. They may be living a little rent-free in your head. They may seem loud, but almost by definition, they are lower in influence. An important caveat here, however, is that they may not have the voice and influence, not because of their own fault, because of some system, or because they deserve to have more influence but don't. Watch for not wearing a tall about that box, and click in case you're marginalizing people that deserve to be heard. Finally, bottom-right. For your fans, what would you do here? I call this one something like two-way communication. As individuals, they may not have large influence, but they may be more influential as a group. Keep in mind the idea of diversity, and inclusion as well. These groups may be less influential, maybe because they've been marginalized like the other books, but if that's the case, the immediate allies to elevate them into the upper box. They may also work for either one of the top two boxes and be useful for you in that regard too.