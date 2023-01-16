Now, how do we take our leadership to the next level by covering the other 3Ps, at the team level. And create a strategy for a team as a connected unit. We've done the bread of the strategy sandwich, how do we get to the priorities. Just as we did rocks for our life, we can replicate this exercise for our at work selfA. And then at a higher level for the team or organization. For ourselves we can redo our own rocks worksheet this time, titling the whole page, something like at work rocks. Assuming that you had a work career vocation impact rock, whatever you call it, in your priorities for self, the sub elements of that rock is a good place to start for your at work page. For instance, in my version of that rock, I have teaching, coaching and direct work on the climate crisis and some personal governance as parts of that work rock. In my at worksheet, these titles become the first draft titles of my at work rocks. And then I can list in further detail the elements of what makes up those at work priorities. Maybe it's helpful to consider a Star-tup CEO version of this exercise. They might have in their work, work vision and strategy, team, leadership and culture, stakeholder relationships, funding and governance. As their work, work within life. If they double click and create a new sheet for at work CEO, these titles become their rocks. And they can list them in further detail the elements of what makes up those at work parties. Let's take stakeholder relationships, which now has its own rock and can be broken down further into customers, suppliers, community and civil society, regulators and government. Please now take some time to sketch your at work priorities in your workbook. This re look at priorities through the idea of rocks, is also very helpful exercise when developing a team strategy. What are the teams rocks are major priorities to spend their time on? What is the team seek to accomplish, and when you discuss a time maximization approach, it's often a really rich discussion in teams. To discuss what are the teams pebbles and sand, tasks and time that eats up the time in the week, but doesn't lead to meaningful progress towards the big goal. Please take some time now to consider your bosses rocks. If you have an appropriate line manager to consider, for instance. If you were the CEO or the executive director, this thought exercise is often useful to think through the all organization rocks. That are complementary but different to one's own priorities or you could contemplate what the board's priorities are. If you are not yet employed by an organization, you might think about the head of an organization that you want to work for. Either way, I think there's power in this thought exercise to place yourself in the role of another stakeholder, who is really important to you. As a practice, you can then run this draft by the person or people concerned and see what they think of your efforts. The resulting version to edit, may well be helpful for all parties concerned, not just you. With an increased level of mutual understanding achieved in this process. If you viewed the self module, you'll be familiar with the potential and progress steps. You can do a similar exercise here, once you have your team priorities settled, develop that picture of the future. At a predetermined date that is important to the organization, on what you want to have accomplished by then. You can have scoped out together your group's potential. Then define progress, the fourth P. Rate your team and hold each other to account and use your worksheet to create a team on one page for the whole organization. The resulting clear priorities and potential are the next two layers of the strategy pyramid, as you work towards the center, you are left only with the filling in the sandwich. Now the strategies or the house to achieve the goal. Much like the individual layer, the self layer of connected leadership, when he said there was real power in writing that focused task list, that third column last, not first. Here in the strategy pyramid and thinking about the team's strategy, there was real power in fleshing out the house, the strategies last, not first. So that they are anchored in a clear understanding of the overarching purpose. The strategic priorities, the intended outcomes or potential. All underpinned by an understanding, of how we show up for each other through thick and thin. In my experience working with and in teams, the quality of the strategies and the ease of their formulation, are greatly enhanced with this purpose driven connected approach. Finally, the completed strategy pyramid, provides the organization with an easy one page way to check different objectives against each other, and ensure complementarity. A common dysfunction in organizations and groups of almost any size. Where several are working side by side, is that an important priority is identified at the top level. But slips through the org chart because no one's catching it, no one has it on their list equally. Dysfunctional, is when two individuals or groups feel as if they're responsible for the same task. When the team co-creates the top level 4Ps, then compares notes on their respective contributions, to get the top level goals achieved. The process does not necessarily eliminate any dysfunction, but it quickly highlights where the risks are. And conversations can ensue on how they can be addressed. When you look at everything on one page, you can see where there might be gaps of responsibilities and inconsistent goals. We can address these areas of overlap or duplication, and make sure the areas of responsibility sit neatly side by side. Here is the same pictorial representation in a worksheet format that you might find useful. We have team and leader priorities in the upper boxes, they're often complementary as I mentioned, but not identical. With direct report priorities underneath, that all feed up to a consistent set of priorities for the main goal. While the exercises we reviewed will take time, particularly if you're in a large team. I think you'll find us well with it to agree on priorities and goals, your potential, in a purpose driven and connected way. Once you map out your team's goals, you and your team have taken the first step, to creating lasting change. If this team's layer of connected leadership is particularly timely or useful for you and your team right now. There are additional templates in spreadsheet format that you might find useful, with each key member of the team, owning a tab and each member visible to all the others at the same time. This could be done in SharePoint or google sheets. [MUSIC]