Call-to-Action & Risk Reversal

University of California, Davis
The Strategy of Content Marketing
University of California, Davis

4.5 (3,504 ratings)

310K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Management, Content Marketing, Copywriting, Writing

Reviews

SM

May 27, 2020

For those who want to start your content marketing journey, you may want to take this course. It focuses on touch base points but also goes into further details on what you need as a content marketer.

JC

May 25, 2020

From the lesson

The Strategic Context (The 7A Framework)

The Strategic Context (7A Framework)1:10
Overview of the 7A Framework11:49
The First 2 A's of the Framework: Agility & Authenticity1:10
Stealing Headlines for Attention8:22
Capturing Audience Attention10:26
Actions Steps 1, 2, 38:34
Call-to-Action & Risk Reversal11:22
Expanding Your Network10:22
Your "About" Page4:34
The Last 2 A's of the Framework: Authority & Audience1:28

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Sonia Simone

    Chief Content Officer

