Training with the cats vs. dogs dataset

Convolutional Neural Networks in TensorFlow
4.7 (7,404 ratings)

110K Students Enrolled

Inductive Transfer, Augmentation, Dropouts, Machine Learning, Tensorflow

Sep 11, 2019

great introductory stuff, great way to keep in touch with tensorflow's new tools, and the instructor is absolutely phenomenal. love the enthusiasm and the interactions with andrew are a joy to watch.

Sep 13, 2019

An excellent course by Laurence Moroney on explaining how ConvNets are prepared using Tensorflow. A really good strategy to have the programming exercises on Google Colab to speed up the processing.

From the lesson

Exploring a Larger Dataset

A conversation with Andrew Ng1:20
Training with the cats vs. dogs dataset2:51
Working through the notebook4:40
Fixing through cropping0:49
Visualizing the effect of the convolutions1:40
Looking at accuracy and loss1:25
Week 1 Wrap up0:33

    Laurence Moroney

