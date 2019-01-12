MobileNet

DeepLearning.AI
Convolutional Neural Networks
DeepLearning.AI

4.9 (40,619 ratings)

 | 

410K Students Enrolled

Course 4 of 5 in the Deep Learning Specialization

Skills You'll Learn

Deep Learning, Facial Recognition System, Convolutional Neural Network, Tensorflow, Object Detection and Segmentation

Reviews

AG

Jan 12, 2019

Great course for kickoff into the world of CNN's. Gives a nice overview of existing architectures and certain applications of CNN's as well as giving some solid background in how they work internally.

OA

Sep 3, 2020

Great course. Easy to understand and with very synthetized information on the most relevant topics, even though some videos repeat information due to wrong edition, everything is still understandable.

From the lesson

Deep Convolutional Models: Case Studies

Discover some powerful practical tricks and methods used in deep CNNs, straight from the research papers, then apply transfer learning to your own deep CNN.

Why look at case studies?2:57
Classic Networks18:18
ResNets7:07
Why ResNets Work?9:12
Networks in Networks and 1x1 Convolutions6:15
Inception Network Motivation10:14
Inception Network8:45
MobileNet16:18
MobileNet Architecture8:32
EfficientNet3:39

Taught By

    Andrew Ng

    Instructor

    Kian Katanforoosh

    Senior Curriculum Developer

    Younes Bensouda Mourri

    Curriculum developer

