How to Control More than You Own

[MUSIC] In the last video, we looked at who controls corporate headquarters. And we saw that oftentimes there's one or a few big shareholders with substantial control. And, secondly, we saw that oftentimes these shareholders are part of a family. Now, the question is how can a few families control so much? That's the question we are going to address in this video. And, in particular, we're going to look at two ways in which they achieved such substantial control. On the one hand, shares with extra voting rights, and pyramids. Here's an example. A family has a firm to hold its investments, here called a family firm. Then you have a parent company that owns several businesses. One of them is shown here. In terms of ownership, the family owns 100% of the family firm. That family firm owns 80% of the parent company. Meaning that the remaining 20% of the parent company is owned by other players. In turn, the parent company owns 40% of the business. Now, the question is how much of the business does the family own? The parent company owns 40% of the shares of the business. And the family firm owns 80% of the parent company. Using these figures, we can then calculate the percentage of shares owned. That is 80%, Times 40% equals 32% This means that the family is entitled to 32% of the dividends. The first way a family can increase its control is through shares with more voting rights. A share has two types of rights. The first is cash flow rights. That means you're entitled to a share of the profits. At the end of every year, you get your dividends. The other right is voting rights. That is, you're entitled to vote on important matters, including the selection of board members or the approval of an acquisition. Now, families oftentimes have shares with more voting rights than other shareholders. Let's say that the numbers here represent the cash flow rights, or the dividends. Now, let's say that the parent company has 40% of the shares. But those shares give them 60% of the voting rights. What percentage of the votes of the business does the family own? We can use a similar calculation with these new numbers. That is 80%, Times 60%, Equals 48%. This means that the family owns 48% of the votes of the business. Thus the votes owned is substantially above the shares owned. The second way a family can increase its control of the businesses is by adopting a pyramid structure. That is, a structure, by which the ownership of a business goes through a chain of companies. And that's the ownership structure we've seen here. The family does not have a direct stake in the business. Rather, its stake is indirect and goes through another company. In this case, it goes through the parent firm. Now, what's the consequence? Well, we've calculated the percentage of votes owned as 48%. But what percent of the vote does the family actually control? One way of looking at it is as follows. If it comes to a vote at the parent company, who dominates that vote? Well, the family firm has 80% of the votes. Thus, they can almost dictate what they want. Thus, while they own 48% of the votes in the business, they can control all the votes that the parent company has. That is, they can control all 60%. Thus, we can say that they own 48%, but control 60% of the votes. Hence, we started off with the family and 32% of the shares owned. That went up to 48% of the votes owned through voting rights. And that went up to 60% through the pyramid structure. They control much more than they own. Thus, we have seen two ways through which you can control more than you own. The first is shares with extra voting rights. The second is pyramids, indirect ownership through other companies. [MUSIC]