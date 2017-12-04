Step 2: Identifying Better Parents

There's two criteria for the divestiture decision. The first one, synergies, we've looked at that in the previous video. This video will look at the second condition, better parents. A better parent is someone who can pay more for the business than what it's worth to you. Now, a better parent can pay more simply because that company has a lot of money. But we're actually more interested in the situation when a better parent can pay more for your business, not because it has a lot of money but because it can create more value from a business than you can. Put differently, a better parent is someone who has more synergies with a business than you have. Thus, we're at step two of the divestiture decision, identifying better parents. Let's return to our example of Tesco, the supermarket, and Harris + Hoole, the coffee house chain. Now, we're looking for better parents. Where can we find them? In general, there are three groups that we can look for. First, companies already active in the coffeehouse business. That could be other coffeehouse chains. The second group is companies not yet active in the coffeehouse business. For example, we could look at other supermarkets. The third group is an interesting one. It's so-called financial buyers. These buyers are not necessarily interested in synergies, but they buy companies and then improve the financing structure of the company they bought. Here, we're interested in synergies. We've already seen the synergies between a supermarket and a coffeehouse. Let's think about the synergies between a coffeehouse chain and another coffeehouse chain. In the last video, we said that synergies between a supermarket and a coffeehouse may exist in store opening, procurement, and possibly in sales and logistics, but less likely in branding. If we now think of linking the value chain of an established coffeehouse player with that of Harris + Hoole, where would the synergies be? Let's start with store opening. Another coffeehouse could help in identifying a site and real estate negotiations. Unlike Tesco, the other coffeehouse could probably also help in the design of the store. So perhaps they can generate at least as much synergies. Then procurement. Another coffeehouse could also benefit from combining volumes, perhaps not just for coffee but also, for example, for coffee machines. Thus possibly, even more synergies than Tesco has. Next is logistics. Can we benefit from supplying the stores at the same time? Possibly. It depends on the location of the stores. I'm going to be a bit cautious here and assume somewhat less synergies than for the supermarkets. Then branding. There's a potential for using the same brand across both coffeehouses. If so, that would mean synergies. Finally, sales. It was not immediately clear what Tesco could bring to selling coffee but here, that's much clearer, in terms of making coffee, selling coffee, training employees, and so on. So potentially, substantial synergies. Thus, we can identify synergies across the value chain. But importantly on balance, probably even more so than for the supermarket. If so, then we identified a better parent. Another coffeehouse chain. Thus, we find synergies between the supermarket and the coffeehouse chain. But more importantly, we find perhaps even more synergies between Harris + Hoole, the coffeehouse chain, and another coffeehouse chain. If that's true, then that suggests that Tesco is not the best parent for Harris + Hoole. But there would be a better parent, another coffeehouse chain. In the next video, we look at the implications for divestiture. For now, I'd like to take a step back and point out the link between this video, and the video that we saw in the first week on competition. Back then, we said that competition for corporate strategist is anyone who can assemble a similar portfolio as you can. In this video, we see a clear implication. Even if your businesses are doing well, even if you are creating synergies between those businesses, then the competition is raising the bar for you about how much value you should create. If someone else can create as much value as you can, or perhaps can create even more value than you can, then the question arises whether you are the right parent for this business.