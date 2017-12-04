Step 2: Identifying Resource Gaps

[MUSIC] So we're looking at the diversification decision, entering a new business. In the previous video, we looked at identifying synergies between the existing and the new business. The next step for us is to identify resource gaps. Here are the five steps. We did step one, synergies. Let's do step two, resource gaps. The basic question that we're addressing is, if we've entered a new business, do we have the resource required to run that business? Now, we can think about two extremes. On the one end, we have no resources required for the new business. That basically means, that the resource gap is big and we need to either build up those resources or partner with someone else. On the other side, it could be that we already have most, if not all the resources required. In that case, the resource gap is small. Now let's think back to our initial example of the Finnish post diversifying into the lawn mowing business. The key resource there was the mail delivery service personnel. And it was precisely that they had excess capacity, they had low volume base that they could easily shift their activities from mail delivery to lawn mowing. So in that specific instance, the resource gap was small and they found it very easy to enter the lawn mowing business. Let's look at our early example, sports cars diversifying into theme parks. Now we need to think about what resources does the sports car business already have that can be used or applied in the new business, theme parks. We can go through it step by step. Now you'll soon realize that these businesses are quite different which probably means that the resources required could be very very different as well. Now, if we think about R&D, the first step, there might be very little that we can actually leverage from the sports cars business into the theme parks business. We thought about maybe applying the knowledge about how to design a car could also potentially be useful about theme parks. But there's a whole lot more to it. So perhaps we can say, sports cars has a little bit of the R&D required for theme parks business but within that activity there's still some gap. So we can say there's somewhat of a resource gap even within R&D. Now for procurement's and manufacturing, it's very clear. Sports car has very little to do with theme parks. So we think that these resource gaps are going to be substantial in each of these activities. The next one is an interesting one, branding. Think back to our earlier synergy example. We figured out that perhaps branding is the most valuable of all the synergies that we identified. And the reason it was the most valuable is because we thought we could fairly easily reapply the brand of the spots car, of the Ferrari, onto the theme parks. If that's the case, we say that the resource gap in branding is low. So the last step is service delivery. This step is very different than anything a sports car business does. So again, we could say the resource gap is probably quite substantial in that segment. Hence, it would seem that a sports cars manufacturer has quite a big resource gap that needs to be filled before entering the theme parks business. So if we think about the two extremes, on the one hand already having most or all of the resources. And on the other hand, having very little resources that can be usefully applied in the new business. Ferrari is probably on the latter end. All of the remaining gaps need to be either filled organically or inorganically. To recap, in this step, we're looking at the additional resources required to enter a new business. On one hand, it could be that you have most of the resources. On the other hand, it could be that you have still quite a few resources that either need building or can be acquired or borrowed from someone else. [MUSIC]