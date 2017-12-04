Step 5: Evaluating Organic or Inorganic Growth

So now, it's time to compare organic with inorganic growth. We're now at the last step of the five step approach for the diversification decision. How can we estimate the value from the organic growth option? Recall that for the diversification decision, we need to look at two factors, synergies and cost of entry or bargains. For the organic growth option, one approximation for synergies in the organic growth option is whatever we came up with for synergies in the M&A option, both rely on full ownership. So, we can borrow from our earlier analysis. Thus, what it really comes down to when thinking about the organic growth option is thinking about the cost of entry. This is about building up the resources. Three factors influence the costs of building up resources. First, whether it's easy to copy. Second, whether it's easy to catch up. And third, whether it's easy to substitute. The first factor, the ease of copying relates to, to what extent can imitate the resource that we're trying to build up. The second factor, whether it's easy to catch up, relates to, to what extent can you catch up with those that have gone before you. The last factor, whether it's easy to substitute, relates to the fact whether that resource is really necessary. Maybe you can use another resource to fulfill the same role. We're going to look at these factors using the example of luxury car and theme parks. Then next, we will look at these factors in a more general way. First, it might be very difficult for Ferrari to copy or to catch up with others in the theme park business. And the reason is that there's few related resources that Ferrari has that are helpful in catching up or copying. What really could it use to leverage in the new business or to build up those resources in the theme park business? I'm not so sure, I see that many. Lastly, it also seems clear that ease of substitution is not that high. You really need all those steps, you really need the land, you really need the rides, you really need the service delivery. It's really difficult to think about resources that could substitute away the resources that are currently in place in the theme park business. From this quick analysis, we may conclude that substantial cost of building the resources ourself exists. So, it might not be cheaper at all than an M&A. And in fact, we had earlier concluded that we might be okay that just using a non-equity alliance for entering that business. Hence, organic does not seem preferred over inorganic. More generally, we can look at the following questions to determine whether a resource is easy to copy, easy to catch up, or easy to substitute. The first question, are legal hurdles to copy the resource absent or present has to do with patents and copyrights? Sometimes the resource cannot be copied because of legal reasons. Think about a brand name, if I want to start up my own business with a Ferrari brand, that's not feasible because of legal reasons. Whereas a brand in principle would be easy to copy. I could simply copy the name. Other resources are much harder to copy because they haven't been quantified are really embedded into people. You can think about advance R&D skills for example, then even if you want to copy the resource it's unclear how we should be doing that. Catching up is typically easier to do, if you have already resources that are related. So, for Ferrari it might be easier to enter a business of family cars rather than a business of theme parks. Simply because they would have more related resources for the first business rather than the second business. Another important aspect is network effects. Network effects exist if the value of the resource increases, the more number of people uses that resource. So, for example, let's think about Facebook. Why are we all on Facebook? We are on Facebook, because all our friends are on Facebook and our friends are on Facebook, because all their friends are on Facebook. So, you can see that there is a network or an amplification effect. The more people are on Facebook, the more other people are drawn to Facebook. Its for that reason that even Google, a very dominant and powerful player found it difficult to catch up with Facebook. They launch Google Plus, but basically people didn't migrate from Facebook to Google Plus, because their friends were on Facebook but not on Google Plus. So, if network effects are present, it might be very difficult for you to catch up. The last issue, whether a resource is easy to substitute has to do with whether you can use an other resource instead of the key resource. Let's think about a clothing company that has a very strong retail channel. It has branches all over the country. Now, it might be very difficult for us to imitate or even to catch up, but perhaps we could substitute it. One way would be if we go directly online. We sell directly to the customers without the need of those physical branches. In that way, we could substitute away, the key resource. When considering organic versus inorganic growth, the synergies across the two, might be quite similar, because they both rely on full ownership. So, what we're really doing here is comparing the cost of building up resources with the cost of acquiring or allying to access those resources.