Understanding Difference 1: Number of Businesses

[MUSIC] So we've seen what corporate strategy is. One way to deepen our understanding of corporate strategy is to compare it with business strategy. Here is our earlier example of LVMH. Business strategy is at the level of the business. Corporate strategy is at the level of the corporation. So then one difference between corporate and business strategy is that business strategy is about a single business. Corporate strategy is about multiple businesses. So LVMH would have one business strategy for its champagnes. It would have a different business strategy for its handbags, and yet another business strategy for its watches. But it would have one corporate strategy that cuts across all these businesses. Thus, business strategy is about a single business. Corporate strategy is about multiple businesses. This, of course, raises the question, what is a business, and how can we differentiate one business from another? Here's one way. We can describe a business as follows. Who are the customers? What are we selling? How are we producing and distributing what we're making to the customers? The who, what, how. So here you see a picture of a bank branch, and the bank is called HSBC. I actually took it myself in our building that I'm sitting in right now. If we think about the who, what, how, we can say, who are the customers of this branch? So who, would be the retail customers within the UK. What are they selling? So one thing that they're selling us is current accounts. You can make payments from your accounts. How are they doing that? Well, an important element of that is their branches, which they situate near their customers. We can describe this business along its three dimensions, who, what, how. We say that two business differ if they differ on at least one of these dimensions. Here's an example. The top picture shows another HSBC branch. But this one is not in the UK, it's actually in Malaysia. So if we think about two different businesses, we would say these business differ because the who is different. In the previous example, the who was retail customers within the UK. And clearly, this branch or this business is not focused on retail customers in the UK. We can also think about the different business by changing the what. So HSBC doesn't just offer current accounts, they also offer mortgages. So again, we would say that the mortgage business is different from the earlier business because of a different what? A different product. And lastly, we can also change the business by changing the how. The earlier example relied on physical branches nearly located to its customers. Turns out that HSBC also has a online only bank, which is called first direct. It doesn't use physical branches. You can only access your current account through the Internet. So again, a different business, because a dimension differs relative to the previous example. Hence, one difference between business and corporate strategy is the number of businesses. In business strategy, we're talking about a single business. In corporate strategy, we're talking about multiple businesses. And we have seen that we can differentiate businesses from each other along the who, what, how dimensions. Now, if corporate strategy is in part deciding about which businesses to be in, the implication is for us that we need to analyze businesses along these three dimensions, who, what, how. [MUSIC]