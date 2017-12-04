Understanding Difference 3: Competition

[MUSIC] So we're comparing business with corporate strategy. And so far we've already seen two differences. The first one was the difference between analyzing a single business for business strategy and analyzing multiple businesses for corporate strategy. The second difference that we have seen is the goal of maximizing competitive advantage versus maximizing the goal of corporate advantage. Now, let's look at the final key difference. Who is the competition? Let's look at LVMH. At the business level, competition is anyone who can negatively affect our prices or our costs. So let's look at the champagne business. Who's the competition there? Well, it's other companies that make champagne. Who's the competition for the handbags? Well, those would be the handbag producers. Now, importantly, the handbag producers are very likely to be different than the champagne producers. Thus, you have one set of competitors for the handbags and the different set of competitors for the champagne. Likewise, for the watches, who's the competition there? It's watch producers, who are very likely to be different, again, from both the handbag producers and the competition for the champagne, the champagne producers. So that's at the level of the business. Now, let's turn to the level of the cooperation. At the corporate level, competition is anyone who can assemble similar portfolios of businesses. Let's look at some of the competitors. Here's a list of common competitors at the corporate level. Mutual fund managers, activist investors, private equity investors, other corporate strategists, which would be other multi-business firms. Now, each of these assemble stakes in multiple businesses. What do mutual fund managers do? They take small stakes in many businesses. Activist investors take slightly bigger stakes, but in a smaller number of businesses. Private equity investors oftentimes take complete ownership of a limited number of businesses. And other corporate strategists, well, they're like LVMH. So they take, oftentimes, full or partial ownership in a limited number of businesses. Now, if you look at that list, one thing that is varying across this list is the ability of these actors to influence the decisions taken at the business level. A mutual fund manager has a stake in many different businesses. But that is not to say that they have a strong ability to influence the decision at the business level. Activist investor, why are they called activist is precisely because over and beyond what mutual fund managers do, they try to influence the decisions at the business level. Of course, their ability to do so is severely restricted by the size of their ownership stake. So if they only have a 2% ownership stake, they might not be able to change much of the strategies at the business or corporate level. In contrast, private equity investors, because they have full ownership, are able to influence much of what's going on at the business level as are other corporate strategists. So we can say that among these actors, the ability To influence, Businesses, Goes up. Thus, the last difference between business and corporate strategy that I'd like to discuss with you is competition. Now, what's the implication for you? Well, it basically determines how you compete as a corporate strategist. Fundamentally, you can compete in two ways. First, by selection, picking businesses for better prices or businesses that the shareholders may not have access to. So we're really talking about which businesses to combine under common ownership, joint ownership. Which is called the selection approach. The other way to compete is through modification. Given a set of businesses, you're going to make changes to those businesses to make them work better together. So here, the key is joint decision making, or what is also called modification. Just like competition at the business level, competition at the corporate level raises the bar for us. We need to do at least as well as the competition can, if not better. A natural benchmark is oftentimes competing with a mutual fund manager. Because from that list you should be doing at least as well as they are doing, if not better. If you're not doing better, it's unclear why you should own the businesses jointly, rather than a mutual fund manager. In countries with few mutual funds, as a corporate strategist, we might be okay just selecting undervalued companies. We can compete by picking better businesses or by paying lower prices. In such situations, merely selecting businesses might be sufficient for us as corporate strategists. But let's think about countries with fairly efficient capital markets. Then it becomes harder and harder to do better than mutual fund managers. Why should we be able to pick better businesses or spot them at better prices than these mutual fund managers can? In such situation, merely selecting businesses is often times insufficient to do better than mutual fund managers. And you'll probably need a corporate strategy also based on modification. Basically, in deficient capital markets, we're forced to do things that mutual fund managers cannot do. In particular, it's very likely that a corporate strategy is going to shift from a selection based approach to one that is also based on the modification based approach. Likewise, the existence and abilities of the other competitors, like activist investors and private equity firms, push the bar for you as a corporate strategist. The last difference between business and corporate strategy is, who's the competition? Now, what's the implication for you? It basically means that as a corporate strategist, we need to be aware who the competition is. Based on who the competition is, it influences what type of corporate strategies are attractive to us and not. And in particular, I'm thinking here about the attractiveness of selection versus the attractiveness of modification. [MUSIC]