Understanding Synergies

In the last video, we saw that synergies is one of the key drivers of diversification. In fact, synergies is one of the most important construct within all of corporate strategy. Unfortunately, it's also one of the biggest buzzwords within this domain, and often misused by many, many people. I want to ensure that you have a good understanding of what synergies are, and apply it correctly. Now, when I say synergies, what we're really going to do is look at operational synergies. We say that operational synergies exist if the value of two businesses operated together is worth more than the value of those businesses operated separately. Let's begin with an example. Here, you see two businesses. One business produces toys for children. The other business produces plastic kitchenware. How can we create synergies between these businesses? In other words, how can we create more value to jointly operating these businesses? Well, one way is perhaps through the manufacturing facilities. Perhaps, we can use the manufacturing facilities for kitchenware to also produce toys. One could then eliminate the manufacturing facilities for the toys, and you could produce the same but fewer. Hence, this would be one way to create potential value from jointly operating toys and kitchenware, specifically through manufacturing. Where do synergies come from? Because it's from joined operations, it must mean that the synergies arise from the value chain. If we look one step deeper, it's really about resources that underlie the value chain, because that's ultimately where the value comes from. Now, resources are the factors of production classically defined as land, labor, and capital. More commonly, however, we think of these as such things as technologies, people, and manufacturing facilities. Many classification schemes for synergies exist out there. Unfortunately, they tend to take a financial perspective, which is helpful for financial analysts, but possibly not so helpful for us as managers or as corporate strategists. What we really care about is the operational side of things. We care about where synergies come from, what's their root cause. So, what we did, together with my co-author, Phanish Puranam, we developed our own classification scheme. We call it the four Cs synergies framework. I'll guide you through it. The framework uses two dimensions, whether resources are similar or not and the extent to which resources need to be modified to capture the synergies. We've seen an example of consolidation in the toys and plastic kitchenware example one could modify similar resources to eliminate redundancies. This is consolidation because it relates to similar resources, the manufacturing facilities, and to capture the synergies, one of the resources needed to be modified substantially, if we are to close one of the facilities. There's three other types, combination, customization and connection. Let's look at them, in turn. This is an example of combination. Pooling similar resources to achieve skill without the need of massive modification of those resources. We're going to look at the same business we did before, the toys business. But this time, we're linking it with a different business, drinking glasses business. So what we're interested in is how can we combine these businesses to create more value from jointly operating them? Well, one way could be by linking the procurement steps. Let's say drinking glasses for the shipments, they use a lot of packaging and cardboard. If we say that toys need similar packaging or cardboard, perhaps we can combine our demand and get a better price from our supplier. So, one way that we can possibly create value is by combining procurement of drinking glasses and the procurement step of toys. Now, unlike the previous example of consolidation where we had to really change the resources, remember we had to close one of the manufacturing facilities. Here in this example of combination, it's fairly easy, in a relative sense, to combine the procurement step of drinking glasses with that of toys. It all comes down to simply giving a call to our supplier to say hey, we're buying more from you. Can you give us a better price? The next example is connection. Pooling dissimilar resources to facilitate our joined use, without the need for substantial modification of those resources. We're looking at the same business as before, the toys business. But this time, we're thinking about ways to link it with a children's books business. Here's one way that we can connect these two businesses. Let's say children's books are currently being sold abroad, for which they have an international distribution network. Now, let's say our toys business is only operating locally, within our own home country. Now, one way that we can connect these businesses is if we are to take these toys and sell them through the international distribution network of children's books. Basically, what we're doing is we're connecting the sales segment or the distribution segment of toys to the international sales of children's book. Now, we can say these are dissimilar resources because one is international and the other is not. And it's precisely because they are different that we want to connect them. The modification required, we can say, might not be that high because we will be using the existing resource without much need for modification. Hence, we would say this is an example of connection. The last example is customization. Linking different resources to make them work better together, with the need of substantial modification. We're looking again at our toys business. This time we want to link it with a consumer electronics business. The question that we have is, can we customize one or both of the resources to make them work better together? Here's one way. Let's say we want to link the R&D of both businesses. Let's further assume consumer electronics has some interesting speech recognition software, unfortunately, it has been tested on children and it doesn't pick up the children's voices very well. Luckily, the R&D of toys knows very well how children speak and behave. Perhaps, there's some value of linking these two R&D resources. Now, linking them is not sufficient. We actually need to modify then, we need to enhance them, we need to improve them in order to create value. One way of creating value by linking these businesses is by linking the R&D segments. Now, this is an instance of customization because we're dealing with dissimilar resources. On the one hand, the speech recognition software, on the other hand, the knowledge about children's voices and behavior. The second criteria for customization is enhancement or modification. Here, we need to enhance or modify the R&D resources in order to create value, an example of customization. We now have a better understanding of what synergies are, and how we can classify it. But just one tip, think about these dimensions, similarity of resources, and the extent of modification, these are continuous, it might not be all or nothing. In that case, it might be difficult for us to classify a given synergies neatly in one of these four boxes. That's totally fine, don't worry about that. In fact, the goal of the four Cs framework and its emphasis on value chain and resources is not about classifying synergy, it's really about seeking synergies. Then, what we call a given synergy is of much, much less importance.