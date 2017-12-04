[MUSIC] We've seen four perspectives on resource allocation. Financial, uncertainty, synergy, and social. Now how can you use these different perspectives to better allocate resources across your businesses? We're going to integrate these perspectives using the synergistic portfolio framework. The first is the financial perspective, and the guidelines are as follows. If your business has high returns, invest more, if your business has bad returns, invest less. Now this perspective is the baseline. If we want our business to do well, or even survive over the next few years, we have no choice but to follow these guidelines. The second perspective is synergies. If the goal is to achieve corporate advantage and corporate advantage is based on synergies, then synergies need to be central when allocating resources. We can use the synergistic portfolio framework. Plot each business based on the incoming benefit, how much a business benefits from the portfolio, and on the outgoing benefit, how much the portfolio benefits from the business. One way to obtain these benefits, or an estimate of these benefits, is to look at the difference between the current value and what the value would be after spin off. The guidelines are as follows. Invest in businesses above the line, don't invest in businesses below the line. The link with the financial perspective is as follows. In the financial perspective, we prioritize good over bad businesses. And there, good and bad are defined on a standalone basis. Here we still prioritize good over bad businesses, but instead, good and bad are defined on the basis of benefits from and contributions to the portfolio. Thus a business with a weak return could have a place in the portfolio, as long as it generates substantial value for other businesses in the portfolio. Such a weak performing business has no place in a single business firm, but could have a place in a multi-business firm. The third perspective is uncertainty. Resource allocation is based on synergies. It's not always easy to estimate the synergies in the current portfolio. It's even harder to estimate the future synergies with new businesses or new growth opportunities. Often times, the only way to get an estimate of what those future synergies are, or will be, is to make some investments. Perhaps a small one, but an investment, none the less. Thus in order to prepare for future growth, we'd like to explore at this moment. But how much should we explore? We can think of the exploitation versus exploration trade off as follows. If we move the diagonal towards the top right, Then, we're getting a more focused portfolio. That is more exploitation. If we move the diagonal in the opposite direction, that is towards the bottom left, Then we're getting a less-focused portfolio, that is more exploration. Just to clarify, it's not that we're aiming for a more or less focused portfolio. We always want the portfolio with synergies. It's just that it's uncertain where the synergies will come from in the future. And in some situations, we will be more willing to take risks and explore. And in other situations, we will be less willing to take risks, and prefer to exploit. What are those situations? We would lower the threshold if there's limited growth potential in the current portfolio. Most, if not all businesses will die at some point, thus we need to plan for future growth now. We would chose a high threshold in the opposite situation, if the current portfolio still has sufficient growth potential. These implications mirror the insight from the BCG matrix, where the key idea was that you need a balanced portfolio in terms of growth opportunities. By moving the threshold, you can be more or less aggressive with the uncertain growth opportunities. The last perspective is the social perspective. Synergies are based on joint operations. Those parties need to be motivated to contribute. Of those that receive investments, givers, fits and takers, who's most likely to be demotivated? Perhaps givers, they are valuable to the organization, but may not feel they benefit themselves sufficiently. Thus when allocating resources, perhaps start with the givers, and only lastly go to the takers. Resource allocation is the most important way corporate headquarters can influence the businesses. As we've seen, it's also quite complex. Now this synergistic portfolio framework is one way for you to keep track of the different perspectives and the different arguments. We've come to the end of this course. This is the last video. First of all, I'd like to congratulate you on successfully completing this course. I hope you now feel ready to make corporate strategy decisions. Secondly, I'd like to sincerely thank you for all the hard work that you've put into completing this course. I wish you the very best for the future, take care. [MUSIC]