In the last video, we saw that corporate headquarters controls the businesses, but who controls corporate headquarters? Here's data from a study into corporate control around the world. This figure shows the control of the largest 20 public firms for each country. A public firm means that the shares of that firm are traded on a public exchange so that you and I can buy and sell them. This study looks at whether these firms have a large shareholder, which is defined here as someone having at least 20% control. If there's no single shareholder with at least 20% control, a firm is classified as widely held. If there's at least one shareholder with at least 20% control, a firm is classified based on its biggest shareholder. Family, if that shareholder is an individual. State, if that shareholder is a government. Firm, if that shareholder is another firm. There is also a category, other, if none of the categories applies. What do we see? Widely held is the biggest group, but we also see lots of variation across countries. Some countries, almost all, other countries, almost none. Across the 27 countries from all over the world, 36% are widely held, 30% family, and 18% state. I'd like to point out two things. First, many of these large firms have at least one important controlling shareholder, thus, who controls corporate headquarters? Well, in many instances, there are at least one or a few big shareholders with an important say. Second, who are these big shareholders? Well, oftentimes, that's an individual or an individual part of a family. Now for the largest firms, these families are often well-known, at least, nationally. Let's look at some examples. The Agnellis from Italy are behind Fiat, the automotive company. The Lee family is a controlling shareholder in Samsung. Tata in India is controlled by the Tata family. And in the USA, the Walton family has a big stake in Walmart, the company they founded and now the world's largest company by revenue. The data I have shown you is from large and public firms. Now I expect the percentage of family control to be even larger if we were to look not at large firms but at small firms, and if we were not to look at public but at private firms. Thus, the 30% family control that we found in this sample is probably a lower bound. I'd like to expand a little bit on the distinction between public and private. For a single business firm, that distinction is immediately clear. For a multi-business firm, there are some interesting combinations. Sometimes, you can buy shares in the parent company, the legal entity that owns and operates the businesses, or you can buy shares in the businesses themselves. This gives the following combinations. Let's start with private private. For Aldi, a German supermarket chain, you can't buy shares either in the parent company nor in the businesses. That's why it's called private private. In contrast, L'Oreal, a French cosmetics company, you can buy shares of the parent company but not in one of the businesses. So the choice you have is to either buy the bundle of businesses or none of the businesses at all. You cannot pick and choose. Bharti Enterprises, an Indian multi-business firm, is the opposite. You cannot buy shares in the parent company, however, you do have the opportunity to buy shares in some of its underlying businesses. For example, you could buy shares in Bharti Airtel, which is one of its businesses, and is a telecom player. You could also buy shares in Bharti Infratel, another business which makes telecom tower infrastructure, and is also public. The last category is that both the parent and the businesses are public. Fewer companies are in this category, but they do exist. One of them is Ayala from the Philippines, and you can buy shares in the parent company and you can also buy shares in some of its businesses, including Ayala Land, a real estate business, and Manila Water, a water provider. But who controls corporate headquarters? We've seen that oftentimes, there's one or a few big shareholders, and those important shareholders are oftentimes part of a family. So if you look at a multi-business firm and think of it as widely held, then that's correct for some firms. But oftentimes, family firms or multi-business firms are controlled by a family.