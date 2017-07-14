CBC Padding Attacks

In this segment and the next, I wanna show you two very cute attacks on deployed authenticated encryption systems. But first let's do a quick recap. So recall that authenticated encryption means that the system provides CPA security plus cipher text integrity. And authenticated encryption means that we can preserve confidentiality in the presence of an active adversary, and moreover, the adversary can't modify the cipher text in any way without being detected. We also showed that authenticated encryption prevents these very powerful chosen cipher text attacks. Unfortunately, authenticated encryption has a pretty significant limitation in that it simply can't help a bad implementation. If you implement authenticated encryption incorrectly, then your implementation will be vulnerable to active attacks. And then we looked at standards constructions. I mentioned these three standards that provide authenticated encryption. And I want to point out, when you need to use authenticated encryption in practice, you should just be using one of these three standards. You shouldn't try to implement authenticated encryption by yourself, and I hope that the attack that I'll show you in this segment convinces you that this is not something you should do yourself. Just use one of GCM, CCM or EAX. However, it's good for you to know that in general, when you want to provide authenticated encryption, the correct way to do things is encrypt, then MAC, because then no matter which encryption and MAC algorithms you combine. The result will be authenticated encryption, again assuming the encryption and Mac algorithm are implemented correctly. Okay, so let's look at a very acute attack on the TLS record protocol. In particular, when CBC encryption is used. Let me just briefly remind you that the way TLS decryption works, is, first of all, an incoming cipher text is CBC decrypted. Then the next thing that happens is the implementation will check if the pad has the correct format. For example, if the pad is of length five, the format should be 55555. And if it's not of the correct format. Then the cipher text is rejected. So this basically checks that the ending of the decrypted record contains the correct pad. And then if the pad has the correct format, then the next thing that happens is that the MAC is checked, the tag is checked. And if the tag turns out to be incorrect, again, the record is rejected. If the tag is valid, then the remaining data is considered to be authentic and is given to the application. So what I wanted to point out is there are two types of errors in TLS decryption. One is a padding error and one is a MAC error. And it turns out it's very important that the adversary not be told which of these errors occurred. And let me briefly explain why. So, suppose an attacker can actually differentiate the two types of errors. In other words, he can tell if a pad error occurred, or a Mac error occurred. The result is what we call the padding oracle. ?Cause now, imagine the adversary has a certain cipher text that it intercepted. And it wants to try and decrypt that cipher text. What it could do, is it could take that cipher text as is, and submit it to the server. The server is gonna decrypt the cipher text and then look to see if the pad has the correct format. If the pad doesn't have the correct format, we'll get one type of error. If the pad has the correct format, it's very likely since this is just some random cipher text that the adversary concocted himself, it's very likely the mac will be incorrect, and then the adversary will observe a mac error. So if the pad is invalid, we'll see a pad error, whereas if the pad is valid we'll see a mac error. As a result, the adversary, after submitting the cipher text to the server, the adversary can tell whether the last bytes in the decrypted cipher text have a valid pad or not. In other words, whether the last bites in the decrypted cipher text are end with one. Or 2-2, or 3-3-3, or 4-4-4-4, and so on. So the adversary learns something about the decrypted cipher text, just by submitting the cipher text to the server. So this is a beautiful example of what's called a chosen cipher text attack. Where again, the address that you submit the cipher text and then he gets to learn something about the resulting plain text. And now the question is whether he can use that information to completely decrypt a given cipher text. And I want to show you that a padding oracle can actually be used to completely decrypt a given cipher text. But before I say that, I want to remind you that older versions of TLS. Actually leaked the type of error simply in the alert message that was sent back to the peer. Different types of alerts were sent depending on which type of error occurred. As soon as this attack came out, SSL implementations simply always reported the same type of error, so just looking at the alert type wouldn't tell the adversary which error occurred. Nevertheless, there was still a padding oracle. So let me explain why. So this was observed by Canvel et. al. Canvel et. al. realized that the way TLS decryption is implemented is first of all, the record is decrypted, then the pad is checked, and if the pad is invalid, decryption is aborted and an error is generated. If the pad is valid. Then the Mac is checked. And then if the Mac is invalid, decryption is aborted, and an error is generated. As a result, this causes a timing attack. You realize that if pad is invalid, then the alert message is sent very quickly. And you notice here, that, in fact, you see that, within 21 milliseconds, the cipher text is rejected. However, if the pad is valid. Then now the math needs to be checked, and when it's discovered to be invalid, the alert is only generated at that point. In other words, then in that case it takes a little bit longer until the alert is generated, and you see that on average this takes about 23 milliseconds. So even though the same alert is sent back to the peer. The adversary can simply observe the time until the alert message is generated. If the time is short, it knows the pad was invalid. If the time is long, it knows the pad was valid, but the Mac was invalid. And as a result the adversary still has a padding oracle that can tell it whether the pad was valid or invalid. So now let's see how to use a padding oracle. So I claim that if the attacker has a certain cipher text C, he can completely decrypt the cipher text just using the padding oracle. So let's see how to do it. And just as an example, suppose he wants to obtain M1, in other words, a decryption of the second block of the cipher text. So let's see what he would use. So here we have the cipher text that the attacker intercepted. And this just happens to be the decryption of that cipher text. And the reason I wrote this down is I wanted you to remember how CBC decryption works. So you should keep in mind that one cipher text block is directly [inaudible] into the decryption of the next cipher text block. Okay, so the adversary here wants to basically learn just this part of the plain text. So, here's what he's gonna do. So first of all he's going to throw away C2 so that, that last block really is just C1, which is the one he's interested in decrypting. Now let's suppose that he has a certain guess, G, for the last byte of M1, in other words, he just has a guess for this very, very, very last byte. G is a value between zero and 255. What the attacker will do is the following, he will XOR the value G XOR 01 into the last byte of the block C0, the previous block. Yes so all he did is he took the last byte of the previous block and [foreign] that with his guest [foreign] 01. Now lets think for just a second and see what happens when this two block cipher text is decrypted. Well C0 is gonna get decrypted to whatever its decrypted to that's just gonna be some garbage that we don't care about but, now when C1 is decrypted the last byte is gonna be [foreign] with this modified C0, and the result the last byte of the plain text. Is gonna be also XORed with this extra value that we stuck into C zero. So what goes in here is the actual original last byte in the plain text M1. But now it gets XORed with G XOR zero X zero one. So now you see where I'm going with this. If the guess G for the last byte of M1 is correct, then these two guys will cancel one another. Last byte XOR G is just zero. And what we'll get is the last byte of the plaintext is just 0x01. I should mention, by the way, 0x01 just means hex notation for 01. So literally this is just a one byte representation of the number one. Good. So, again, what this means, is if our guess for the last byte of M1 is correct, then we get a pad that's well formed. It's just a number one. The number one is a well formed pad, and therefore, the pad is valid. And the padding oracle will say the pad is valid. If the guess is incorrect then we'll get a value here that's not equal to one and then it's very likely that we have an invalid pad. And as a result the padding worker will say the pad is invalid. So again you see that if our guess for the last byte of M1 is correct, we learn that G was in fact a correct guess. Whereas if our guess is incorrect, then we learn that G is an incorrect guess. So what the attacker is gonna do is he's gonna create his modified cipher text. You notice he only modifies the second block of the cipher text. We're gonna send this to the padding oracle and then based on the results of the padding oracle, we learn whether the last byte is equal to G or not. Well, now we can simply repeat this again and again for G from zero to 255. This basically requires 256 chosen cipher text queries. Actually, I guess on average we'll only have to do 128 chosen ciphers and squares until we find the right G. Then, we learn the last byte of M1. Well, so now we know the last byte of M1. I claim that we can now use the exact same process to learn the second to last byte of M1. Let me ask you, what pad are we gonna use to learn the second to last byte of M1? Well, it shouldn't be surprising that, instead of just using the pad containing the byte one, we're gonna use a two byte pad containing the bytes 2-2. That's a well formed pad. And now we can always make sure because we know the last byte of m1, when we do our XORing trick we can always make sure that the last byte of the plain text is in fact 02 and now we can guess the second to last byte of m2 by simply trying lots of values in g until we find one that makes the pad, in fact, be 0202. And by issuing 256 additional queries to the padding oracle we will get to learn the second to last byte of m1. And now we can iterate this again and again, and basically since the length of the block is sixteen bytes after sixteen times 256 queries. We get to learn all of them one. So this is a pretty significant attack that is able to decrypt blocks of the TLS record. So those of you who know the inner workings of TLS should complain that this attack isn't gonna work. The problem is that when TLS receives a record with a bad pad or a bad Mac, it shuts down the connection, and renegotiates a new key. As a result, the attacker is now stuck with a cipher text encrypted using an old key. And that key is no longer used anywhere, so it cannot submit any more queries. So with TLS, basically, it can only submit one query, and that's it. Even a single query still leaks information about the plain text to the attacker. But it doesn't expose the entire plain text block m1. However this attack is so acute that whenever there's a mistake like this in a protocol there will be some settings in which it comes up and in this case the setting is in the case of an imap server. So imap is a popular protocol for reading email from an imap email server, and it's very common to protect the imap protocol by running it on top of a tls protocol. Now, it turns out an imap. Every five minutes, the IMap client will connect to the IMap server, and check whether there's new email. And the way it does it is by first logging in to the IMap server, by sending this login username password message. And then it goes ahead and check if there's new email available. Well, what this means is that every five minutes, the attacker gets an encryption of exactly the same message in particular, I guess, an encryption of the password. And so every five minutes, it can mount one guess on the block that contains the password. And so, if your password is eight characters long, the attacker simply needs to recover those eight characters. And he's gonna recover them one byte at, at a time, by doing one guess per five minutes. And so Canvel et. al. showed that, within a few hours, you can basically recover the user's password. Just by mounting one guest every five minutes. So this is a pretty significant attack against an implementation of TLS and the defense against this was to always check the Mac, whether the pad is valid or invalid. And as a result it takes the same amount of time to respond whether the pad is valid or invalid. So this removes the timing attack and makes this attack much harder to mount. So there are two lessons here. First of all, you notice that if TLS had used encrypt then MAC, rather than MAC then encrypt, then this whole issue would be completely moot, because if I encrypt then MAC then MAC is checked first, and only then does decryption and pad-checking take place. In encrypt then MAC, the cipher-text is discarded because the MAC is invalid and we never even get to a pad check. As a result, any tampering or gain is with a cipher-text will be discarded immediately because the MAC is simply gonna fail. And second lesson to remember is that remember I told you that MAC10CBC actually does provide authenticated encryption but only if you don't reveal why the cryption failed. In this case the padding wall [inaudible] completely destroyed the authenticating encryption property and basically I showed you an attack this shows that now this mode does not provide authenticated encryption. So let me ask you the following question. Supposing TLS instead of using MAC then CBC, TLS did MAC then counter mode encryption. Would the padding oracle attack still be possible or not? The answer is it wouldn?t be possible, simply because counter-mode doesn't use any padding at all. So this padding oracle attack only effects CBC encryption modes in TLS. Tls also supports counter-mode encryption, and counter-mode encryption modes are simply not affected by these padding attacks. So that's the end of this segment. In the next segment I want to show you another very, very clever attack on authenticated encryption systems.