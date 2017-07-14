ElGamal Variants With Better Security

In the last segment, we saw that the ElGamal public key encryption system is chosen cipher text secure under a somewhat strange assumption. In this segment, we're gonna look at variants of ElGamal that have a much better chosen cipher text security analysis. Now, I should say that over the past decade, there's been a ton of research on constructing, public key encryptions that are chosen cipher text secure. I actually debated for some time on how to best present this here. And finally, I decided to kind of show you a survey of the main results from the last decades, specifically as they apply to the ElGamal system. And then, at the end of the module, I suggest a number of papers that you can look at for further reading. So let me start by reminding you how the ElGamal encryption system works. I'm sure by now you all remember how ElGamal works, but just to be safe, let me remind you that key generation in ElGamal picks a random generator, a random exponent from ZN and then the public key is simply the generator and this element g to the a, whereas the secret key is simply the discrete log of h base g. This value A. Now the way we encrypt is we pick a random exponent B from ZN. We compute the hash of G to the B and H to the B. And I'm gonna remind you that H to the B is the Diffie Hellman secret, G to the AB. And then we actually encrypt a message using a symmetric encryption system with the key K that's derived from the hash function. And finally, the output cipher text is G to the B, and the symmetric cipher text. The way we decrypt is you know, as we've seen before basically, by hashing U and the Diffie Hellman secrets, decrypting the symmetric system, and outputting the message M. Now in the last segment we said that ElGamal is chosen ciphertext secure under this funny Interactive Diffie-Hellman assumption. I am not gonna remind you what the assumption is here but I'll also say that this theorem kind of raises two very natural questions. The first question is can we prove CCA security of ElGamal just based on the standard Computational Diffie-Hellman assumption, namely the G to the A, G to the B, you can't compute G to the AB. Can we prove chosen-ciphertext security just based on that? And the truth's that there are two ways to do it. The first option is to use a group where the computational Diffie Hellman assumption is hard. But is provably equivalent to the Interactive Diffie Hellman assumption. And it turns out it's actually not that hard to construct such groups. These groups are called bilinear groups. And in such groups, we know that the ElGamal system is chosen cipher text secure, strictly based under the Computational Diffie Hellman assumption, at least in the random oracle model. I'll tell you that these bi-linear groups are actually constructed from very special elliptic curves. So there's a bit more algebraic structure that enables us to prove this equivalence of IDH and CDH. But in general, who knows, maybe you don't want to use elliptic curve groups, maybe you want to use ZP star for some reason. So it's a pretty natural question to ask. Can we change the ElGamal system such that chosen ciphertext security of ElGamal now can be proven, directly based on CDH, for any group where CDH is hard? [Now with that ??] assuming any additional structure about the group, And it turns out the answer is yes. And there's kind of an elegant construction called twin ElGamal, so let me show you how twin ElGamal works. It's a very simple variation of ElGamal that does the following. Again, in key generation, we choose a random generator. But this time, we're gonna choose two exponents, A1 and A2 as the secret key. So the secret key is gonna consist of these two exponents, A1 and A2. You know the public key of course is gonna consist of our generator. And then we're gonna release G to the A1 and G to the A2. So remember that in regular ElGamal what the public key is simply g to the A and that's it. Here we have two exponents A1 and A2 and therefore we, we release both G to the A1 and G to the A2. Now the way we encrypt, you'll notice the public key here is one element longer than regular ElGamal. The way we encrypt using this public key is actually very similar to regular ElGamal. We choose a random B, and now what we'll hash is actually not just G to the B and H1 to the B, but, in fact, G to the B, H1 to the B, and H2 to the B. Okay so we basically hashing three elements instead of two elements and then we basically encrypt the message using the derived symmetric encryption key and as usual we output g to the b and c as our final ciphertext. How do we decrypt? Well, so now the secret key consists of these two exponents, A1 and A2. And the cipher text consists of U, and the symmetric cipher text C. So let me ask you a puzzle, and see if you can figure out how to derive the symmetric encryption key K, just given the secret key and the value U. So it's kind of a cute puzzle and I hope everybody worked out, the solution which is basically what we can do is we can take U to the power of A1, and that is basically G to the B A1 And U to the A2 which is G to the B A2. And that basically gives us exactly the same values, as H1 to the B and H2 to the B. So this way the decryptor arrives at the same symmetric key that the encryptor did. Then he decrypts the ciphertext using the symmetric system and finally outputs the message M. So you notice this is a very simple modification to regular ElGamal. All we do is we stick one more element to the public key. When we do the hashing, we hash one more element, as opposed to just two elements. We hash three elements. And similarly, we do doing decryption, and nothing else changes. The cipher text is the same length as before, and that's it, Now the amazing thing is that this simple modification allows us to now prove chosen cipher text security directly based on standard Computational Diffie-Hellman assumption, okay? Still we're going to need to assume that we have a symmetric encryption system that provides us authenticated encryption and that the hash function that we're using is an ideal hash function in what we call a random oracle But nevertheless given that, we can prove chosen cipher text security strictly based on a Computational Diffie-Hellman assumption. So now what's the cost of this? Of course, if you think about this, during encryption and decryption, encryption has to do one more exponentiation, and the decryption has to do one more exponentiation. So the encryptor now does three exponentiations instead of two, and the decryptor does two exponentiations instead of one. So the question is now, now it's a philosophical question. Is this extra effort worth it? So you do more work during encryption and decryption. And your public key is a little bit bigger, but that doesn't really matter. The work during encryption and decryption is more significant. And as a result you get chosen ciphertext security based on kind of a more natural assumption, namely Computational Diffie-Hellman as opposed to these odd-looking Interactive Diffie-Hellman assumption. But is it worth it? Kind of the question is are there groups where CDH holds but IDH does not hold? If there were such groups, then it would definitely be worth it, because those groups, the twin ElGamal would be secure, but the regular ElGamal would not be CCA secure. But unfortunately we don't know if there is any such group and in fact as far as we know, it's certainly possible that any group where CDH holds, IDH also holds. So the answer is, really, we don't know whether the extra cost is worth it or not but then nevertheless it's a cute result that shows that if you want to achieve chosen ciphertext security directly from CDH, you could do it without too many changes to the ElGamal system. The next question is whether we can get rid of this assumption that the hash function is an ideal hash function mainly that it's a random oracle. And this is actually a huge topic. There's a lot of work in this area on how to build efficient public key encryption systems that are chosen ciphertext secure without random oracles. This is a very active area of research as I said in the past decade and even longer. And I'll mention that as it applies to ElGamal, they are basically, again two families of constructions. The first construction's a construction that uses these special groups called these bilinear groups that I just mentioned before. It turns out the extra structure of these bilinear groups allows us to build very efficient chosen ciphertext secure systems without referring to random oracles and as I said at the end of the module, I point to a number of papers that explain how to do that. This is quite an interesting construction. But it will take me several hours to kind of explain how it works. The other alternative is actually to use groups where a stronger assumption called the Decision Diffie-Hellman assumption holds. Again, I am not gonna define this assumption here. I'll just tell you that this assumption actually holds in subgroups of ZP star, in particular if we look at the prime order of a subgroup of ZP star. The Decision Diffie-Hellman assumption seems to hold in those groups and then in those groups we can actually build a variant of ElGamal, called the Cramer Shoup system that is chosen ciphertext secure and the Decision Diffie-Hellman assumption without random oracles. Again, this is a beautiful, beautiful result but again it would take a couple of hours to explain and so I'm not gonna do that here. This is probably one of these things that I gonna leave to either the advanced topics or to do an advanced course so that we'll do it at a later time. But again I points to a paper at the end of the module just in case you want to read more about this. So here is a list of papers that provides more reading material. So if you wanna read about Diffie Hellman assumptions, I guess I wrote a paper about this a long time ago, that talks about various assumptions related to, to Diffie Hellman. And in particular, studies the Decision Diffie Hellman assumption. And if you wanna learn about how to build chosen ciphertext secure system from Decision Diffie-Hellman and assumptions like it. There's a very cute paper by Kramer and Shoup back from 2002 that shows how to do it. This is again a very highly recommended paper. If you want to learn how to build chosen ciphertext security from these bilinear groups, then the paper to read is the one, cited here, which actually uses a general mechanism called Identity Based Encryption which very surprisingly it turns out to actually gives us chosen ciphertext security almost for free. So, once we build identity-based encryption chosen ciphertext security falls immediately. And that's covered in this paper that I, that I describe her. The Twin Diffie-Hellman construction and its proof is described in this paper that I reference here And finally, if you kind of want to see a very recent paper. That gives a very general framework for building, chosen ciphertext secure systems, using what's called extractable hash proofs that is again a nice paper by Hoeteck Wee, that was just recently published. I definitely recommend reading it all, all have very, very elegant ideas in them. I wish I could cover all of them in the basic course but I'm gonna have to leave some of these to the more advanced course or perhaps the more advanced topics at the end of this course. Okay, so I'll stop here and in the next segment I'm gonna tie ElGamal and RSA encryption together so that you see how the two kind of follow from a more general principle.