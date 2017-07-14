Stream Ciphers and Pseudo Random Generators

Now that we know about the one-time pad, let's talk about making the one-time pad more practical using something called the stream cypher. But before we do that, let's do a quick review of where we were. So let me just remind you that a cypher is defined over a triple of sets called a key space, a message space, and a cypher text bare space. And a cypher is a pair of efficient algorithms called E and D; E stands for encryption and D stands for decryption. And the only property. That we need to satisfy is that decryption is the opposite of encryption. In other words if I encrypt a message M using a particular key. And I de-crypt using the same key. I get back the original message. Last time we looked at a couple of weak cyphers like the substitution cypher and the vigonaire cypher. We showed that all of them can be easily broken so you should never ever, ever use those cyphers. Those were just for historical reference. And then we looked at our first exam.ple of a good cypher, namely the one-time pad. So let me just remind you how the one-time pad is defined. Basically the message space is the set of all bit end bit strings. The cypher text is a set of all bit end bit strings. And similarly, the key. Is the set of all N bit strings and the way we encrypt is by a simple exor to encrypt the message we just exor the message in the key that gives us the cypher text. And then to decrypt a cypher text, we just do this x over again and it's easier to show by properties of x over that in fact decryption is the opposite of encryption. And then we talked about this lemma, in fact, we proved it, that says that the one-time pad has perfect secrecy, which means that if you're just an eavesdropper and you just get to see a single cypher text, you're not going to be able to deduce any information about the encrypted plain text. Unfortunately. We also said that Shannon proved this lema, we called it the bad news lema, that basically says that any cypher that has perfect secrecy must have really long keys. In other words, the key length must be at least as long as the length of the message, which means that the cypher is not particularly useful. Because if two parties have a way to agree on really long keys that are as long as the message, they, in some sense, might as well use that mechanism to already transmit the message itself. So in this lecture we're going to take the idea of the one time pad and try to make it into a practical encryption scheme. So this is called what's called a stream cypher. So the idea in this dream cypher is rather than using a totally random key, we're actually going to use a pseudo-random key. And to explain how that works, I need to define what is a pseudo-random generator, PRG. So a PRG, really, all it is, is just a function, I'll call it g for generator, that takes a seed, so I'm going to use zero one to the s to denote all strings of length s, so this we'll call the seed space. So he takes an s bit seed and maps it to a much larger string which will denote by zero one to the n. And the property is that n must be much larger than s. So in other words, we take a seed that might be only 128 bits and we expand it into a much, much larger output string that could be gigabytes long. That's what this pseudo-random generator does. And of course, the goal is that first of all, the generator is efficiently computable, so the function g. There should be some sort of an efficient algorithm that computes it. So, efficiently computable by a deterministic algorithm. It's important to understand that the function g itself has no more randomness, in it, it's a totally deterministic. The only thing that's random here is the random seed, that's given as input to the function g. And the other property, of course, is that the output. Should look random and the question is what does it mean to look random, and that's something we'll define later on in the lecture. Okay so suppose we have such a generator, how do we use that, to build a stream cipher? We the idea is that we're gonna use the seed, as our key, so our short seed is gonna be our secret key. And then we're gonna use the generator to basically expand the seed into a much, much larger random looking sequence, or pseudo random sequence, as it's known, so this would be G of K. And then we are going to X over it just like in the one time pad we're going to X over it the student random sequence with the message and that's going to give us the cypher text. Or if we want to write this in math, we'll write C equals the encryption of the message M with a key K, which is simply defined as M XOR G of K. And then when we want to decrypt, basically we do exactly the same thing. It's basically the cypher text XOR G of K, just like in the one-time pad except then instead of XOR-ing with K, we XOR with the output of the generator applied to K. So the first question to ask is why is it secure? So, basically you now, we only have one notion of security so far, which we called perfect secrecy. And so let's just quickly ask can a stream cipher have perfect secrecy. Remember in the stream cipher the key is much, much shorter than the message. And so, never the less, can it have perfect secrecy. So I hope everybody said the answer is, no. The key is much shorter than the message. And we said that in a, in a perfectly secure cypher, the key must be as long as the mesage. And therefore, it's not possible that a, that a stream cypher actually has perfect secrecy. So the question is, then, well, why is it secure? First of all we would need a different definition of security to argue that Stream Safe is, is secure and in particular, the security property is going to depend on the specific generator that we used. So in fact the definition of privacy that we'll need to argue the security of Stream Cipher is we'll see in the next lecture, but for now let me show you one particular property. That a generator must have a minimum property needed for security. This property is called unpredictability. So let's we suppose for one second that in fact a stream cycle is predictable. So, what does that mean? Both the PRG is predictable. What that means is essentially that there is some pi. Such that if I give you the first I bits of the outputs. This notation Bar one to I means look at the first I-bits of the output of the function. Okay, so I give you the first I bits of the stream. There is some sort of an algorithm, there's an efficient algorithm that will compute the rest of the string. Okay, so given the first I bits, you can compute the remainder of the bits. I claim that if this is the case, then the stream cypher would not be secure. So let's see why. Suppose an attacker actually intercepts a particular cypher text, let's call it c. If this is the case, then in fact, we have a problem. Because suppose that just by some prior knowledge, the attacker actually knows that the initial part of the message happens to be some known value. For example, we know that in the mail protocol, smtp, the standard mail call used in the internet, you know that every message starts with a word from colon. Well, that would be a prefix that the adversary knows. That the site, that the message must begin with from a colon. What it could do is it could [inaudible] the cipher text with the words from colon, with the little prefix of the message that it actually knows. And what that would give it is a prefix of. Of the pseudo random sequence. And I would learn as a result of this, it would learn a prefix of the pseudo random sequence but then we know that once it has a prefix of the pseudo random sequence it can predict the remainder of the pseudo random sequence and that would allow it to then predict the rest of the message end. Okay, so for example if the pseudo random generator was predictable given five bits of the pad. Then every email encrypted using the stream cypher would be decryptable because, again, the attacker knows the prefix of the message from which he deduces the prefix of the pad, which then allows him to compute the rest of the pad, which then allows him to recover the entire plain text. Okay, so this is an example that shows that in fact if a PRG is predictable then already there are security problems. Because a small prefix would reveal the entire message. As it turns out, even if I could predict just one bit of the outputs. Even if given, you know, the first I bits, I can predict the next bits, the I plus first bits. Already, this is a problem. Because that would say that given again, the first couple of letters in a message can predict, can decrypt essentially, and recover the next bit of the message, or the next layer of the message, and so on. So this predictability property shows that, you know, if we use a PRG that's going to be used in a stream cypher, it had better be unpredictable. So what does it mean that a PRG is unpredictable? So let's define more precisely what it means for a PRG to be unpredictable. Well first we'll define more precisely what it means for a PRG to be predictable. So we say that G is predictable, if there exists an efficient algorithm. Let's call it A and there is some position. There's a position I between one and N minus one such that if we look at the probability over a random key. Probability if I generate a random key. You remember, this notation means choose a random key from the set k. So this arrow with r just means choose a random key from the set k. Basically, if I give this algorithm the prefix of the output, if I give it the first I bytes of the output, the probability that it's able to predict the next bit of the outputs, this probability is greater than half plus epislon. For some non-negotiable. For some non-negligible. >> [inaudible]. >> A non [inaudible], for example, would be epsilon, which is great than one over two to the 30. One over a billion, for example, we would consider it not negligible. So these terms, negligible and non negligible will come back at the end of the lecture, and define them more precisely. But for now, let's just, stick with the intuitive notion of what non negligible means. And so this is what it means, for an algorithm, for a generator to be, predictable. Basically, there is some algorithm that is able to predict the I plus first bits, even the mutual prefix, okay? And then we say that an algorithm, that a P or G is unpredictable. If in fact, well, if it's doesn't satisfy the property that we just defined. In other words, it is not predictable. But what does it mean, more precisely for it not to be predictable. It means that, in fact, for all positions, for all i there is no efficient adversary no efficient algorithm A that can predict the i + 1 bit with non negligible probability. Excellent. Okay and this has to be true for all I. So no matter which prefix I give you, you're not gonna be able to predict the next bit that follows the prefix. Okay, so let's look at some examples. Here is a silly, silly example. Suppose I give you a generator, and I ask you, is it predictable? Well, this generator happens to have the property, that if I XOR all the bits of the outputs, I always happen to get one. Okay, so I x over all the bits. Bit number one, x over bit number two, x over bit number three. If I x over all those bits, I happen to get one. The question is, is that a predictable generator? And again, I hope everybody answered yes, that essentially given the first n minus one bits of the outputs, I can predict the nth bit because it would just be the bits that's needed to make the x over all the bits be one. In other words, I give you all but one of the bits of the generator, you can actually predict the last bit of the generator. Now that we've seen that PRGs have to be unpredictable, I just want to mention a couple of weak PRGs that should never ever be used for crypto. This is a very common mistake and I just want to make sure none of you guys make this mistake. So a very common PRG that should actually never be used for crypto is called a linear congruential generator. So let me explain what a linear congruential generator is. Basically it has parameters. It has three parameters. I'll call them A, B and P. A and B are just integers and P is a prime. And the generator is defined as follows, essentially I'll say R zero is the seed of the generator. And then the way you generate randomness is basically you [inaudible] run through the following steps. You compute a times r of I minus one plus b modular p. Then you output a few bits of the current states, output few bits of our i. Then, of course, you increment I and you iterate this again and again and again. Okay? So you can see how this generator proceeds. It starts with a particular seed. At every step there is this leaner transformation that's being applied to the seed. And then you output a few bits of the current state and then you do that again and again and again and again. Unfortunately even though this generator has good statistical properties in the sense that, for example, the number of zeroes it outputs is likely going to be similar to the number of ones and so on; it has, you can actually argue all sorts of nice statistical properties about this, nevertheless it is a very easy generator to predict. And in fact should never ever be used. In fact, just given a few outputs, a few output samples, it's easy to predict the remainder of the sequence. And as a result, this generator should never ever be used. Another example is a random number generator that is very closely related to the linear congruential generator. This is a random number generator implemented in glibc, very common library. That you can see. I just wrote down the definition here. You can see that is basically outputs a few bits at every ideration and it just does this simple linear transformation at every step. Again, this is a very easy generator to predict and should never ever be used for crypto. And so the lesson I want to emphasize here is never ever use the built-in glibc function random. For crypto, because it doesn't reduce, cryptographic randomness, in the sense that it is easy to predict. And, in fact, systems like Kerberos version four have used random and, have been bitten by that. So, please don't make that mistake yourself. We will talk about how to do secure random number generation actually in the next lecture. Before we conclude this lecture I just want to give a little bit more detail about these concepts of negligible and non-negligible values, so different communities in crypto actually define these concepts differently, for practitioners basically these the term negligible and non-negligible, are just, particular scalers that are used in the definition. So, for example, a practitioner would say, that if a value is more than one over, one over a billion, one over two to the 30, we say that the value is non-negligible. The reason is, the reason that's so, is, because if you happen to use a key, for example, for, for encrypting a gigabyte of data, a gigabyte of data is about two to the 30 or maybe even two to the 32 bytes. Then an event that happens with the probability one over two to the thirty will likely happen after about a gigabyte of data. So since a gigabyte of data is within reason for a particular key, this event is likely to happen. Therefore one over two to the thirty is non-negligible. On the other hand, we'll say that one over two to the eighty. Which is much, much, much smaller is an event, an event that happens with this probability is an event that's actually not going to happen over the life of the key. And therefore we'll say that that's a negligible event. As it turns out, these practical definitions of negligible and non-negligible are quite problematic and we'll see examples of why they're problematic later on. So in fact in the more rigerous theory of cryptography, the definition of negligible and non-negligible are somewhat different. And in fact, when we talk about the probability of an event, we don't talk about these probabilities as scalers, but rather we talk about them as functions of a security parameter. So let me explain what that means. So these functions, essentially, are functions that map, that outputs, positive real values. So, are non negative real values that are supposedly probabilities. But they're functions that act on non negative integers, okay? So, what does it mean for a function to be non-negligible? What it means is that the function is bigger than some polynomial infinitely often. In other words, for many, for infinitely many values, the function is bigger than some, one over polynomial, okay? So I wrote the exact definition here, and we'll see an example, in just a minute. Okay? So if something is bigger, is often bigger than one of that polynomial, we'll say that it's non-negligible. However, if something is smaller than all polynomials, then we'll say that it's negligible. So, what this says here, basically, for any degree polynomial, for all d, there exists some lower bound lambda-d such as, for all lambda bigger than this lambda-d, the function is smaller than one over the polynomial. So all this says is that the function is negligible if it's less than all polynomial fractions. In other words, is less than one over lambda-d for sufficiently large lambda. So let's look at some examples. And we'll see applications of these negligible and non-negligible concepts later on. But I just want to make, wanted to make it clear that this is how you would rigorously find these concepts. Basically either smaller than one over poly or bigger than one over poly, one would be negligible, the other would be non-negligible. Let's look at some examples. So, for example, a function that drops exponentially in lambda clearly would be negligible because for any constant d there is a sufficiently large, large lambda. Such as one over two to the lambda is less than one over lambda to the d. Okay. So this is clearly less than all polynomials. Over the function, say, one over lambda to a thousand, right. This is a function that grows very, very, very slowly. It barely ever moves. Nevertheless, this function is non-negligible because if I set d to be 10,000, then clearly this function is bigger than one over lambda to the 10,000. And so this function is bigger than some polynomial fraction. And lets look at a confusing example, just to be tricky. What do you think? Suppose I have a function that for an odd lambda it happens to be exponentially small, for even lambda, it happens to be polynomially small. Is this a negligible or non-negligible function? Well, by our definition this would a non-negligible function. And the intuition is, if a function happens to be only polynomially small, very often, that actually means that this event, you know, an event that happens with this probability, is already too large to be used in a real cryptosystem. Okay, so, the main points to remember here, are that these terms, basically, correspond to less than polynomial or more than polynomial, but throughout the course, we'll mostly use negligible to mean less than, than an exponential. And non-negligible to mean, less than one over polynomial. So now we saw the core idea for converting the one time pad into a practical cipher. And I mean, the stream cipher. And then, in the next lecture, we're gonna see how to actually argue that the stream cipher is actually secure. That's gonna require a new definition of security, since perfect secrecy is not good enough here, and we will see that in the next lecture.