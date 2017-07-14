The ElGamal Public-key System

In the previous lecture, we looked at a public key encryption system that is built from the RSA, or more generally from trapdoors functions. In this lecture, we are going to look at public key encryption schemes that are build from the Diffie-Hellman protocol. So, first recall that a public key encryption system is made up of three algorithms. There is a key generation algorithm that I will denote by Gen, that basically generates a public key and a secret key. And then there are two algorithms: E and D that encrypt and decrypt. And the point is the encryption algorithm encrypts using the public key and the decryption algorithm decrypts using the secret key. The physical world analogy for public key encryption is a locked box, where anyone can put a message inside the box and then lock the box, that corresponds to the public key and then no one can open this box, except the person who has the secret key, that has the key can put it in the lock, unlock the box and the recover the message in the box. Now, in the previous lecture, we looked at a number of applications for public key encryption. In particular, we looked at the key exchange application, in fact, this is how public key encryption is used in SSL, where the server sends its public key to the browser, the browser chooses a secret and then encrypts the secret using the server's public key, sends it back to the server, the server decrypts and now both the browser and the server have a common secret that they can then use to encrypt data, going back and forth, between them. So, in the interactive settings, such as in a networking protocol, public key encryption would primarily be used for setting up shared symmetric key which the two parties can then use to exchange information. However, there are many settings where interaction is simply not possible and then public key encryption is directly used to encrypt messages. One example of this is secure email. The email system in some sense is designed to be non- interactive, in the sense that the sender sends an email, the email travels from relay to relay, to relay, until it finally arrives at the destination and the destination should be able to decrypt, without interacting with the sender at that point. That can be done basically, by the sender encrypting the message using the recipient's public key. The ciphertext would travel along the SMTP chain until it reaches the recipient. The recipient would use a secret key and recover the original sent message. However, there are many other cases where interaction is not possible and I want to show you two such cases. The first example is file systems. And in fact, public key encryption is a good way to manage file sharing, in an encrypted file system. So, let me show you what I mean by that. So, imagine we have our friend Bob here, who wants to store an encrypted file on some storage server. So, he will go ahead and write the encrypted file to the storage server. What he actually writes in the server is basically the following: he will generate a random file encryption key, we will call it 'K sub F' and then he will use the symmetric encryption system to encrypt the file using the key 'K sub F'. Then, he will encrypt the key 'K sub F', using his own public key. So public key of Bob. This will give Bob access to the file at a later time, right. Using his secret key, Bob can decrypt this header, recover 'K sub F'. Then he will decrypt the actual encrypted file and recover the plaintext file. So, decryption will work in two steps. However, Bob now wants also to give access to Alice, to this file. What he will do is, he will go ahead and in addition he will also include in the file header, an encyption of 'K sub F' under Alice's public key. OK. So, notice that there was no interaction here. All that Bob knows is Alice's public key and yet he was able to the make the file accesible to Alice at a later time. So, now Bob disappears and then Alice comes and accesses the disk at a later time. She will read the ciphertext, decrypt her part of the header, recover Kf and then she can decrypt the symmetrically encrypted file and recover the actual file contents. Ok, so you can see that without any interaction, Bob was able to write to the file system and enable Alice to access the file, as well. Again, at the time that Alice was reading the file, there is no interaction with Bob, because maybe Bob is already inaccesible and yet Alice can still read the file recovered by herself. So, another example of a non-interactive application of public key encryption is what's called key escrow. Now, key escrow may actually sound like a bad thing but in fact it is a mandatory feature in corporate environments. So, the idea here is this. So imagine Bob writes data to a disk and then later Bob becomes inaccesible. Maybe Bob is fired. Maybe Bob is out sick. And somehow the company needs to have access to Bob's files. So having Bob be the only one able to decrypt these files is simply unacceptable in corporate settings. The corporation might need access to those files. So, the question is what to do. And the answer is to introduce this entity called a key escrow service. The way the system then would work is as follows: Basically, when Bob writes his file to disk, his system, as it's writing the file to this shared storage medium, what it would do of course, as before, it would encrypt the file using the file encryption key Kf. It would encrypt Kf using Bob's public key, but it would also encrypt Kf using an escrow service. So here, the escrow service is completely offline. We never talk to it unless we actually need its services. As Bob is writing the file, all he does is he simply writes the encryption of Kf under the escrow authority's public key into the file header. Now, later Bob disappears and now the company needs to recover Bob's file. What does it do? Well, at this point it would contact the escrow service. The escrow service would read this part of the header, use its secret key to decrypt the header and recover Kf and then use Kf to decrypt the actual file. Ok. So, in this way again you notice that the escrow service was completely offline. There was no interaction with the escrow service until the point at which the escrow services were actually needed. And again, you can see that this is a very clean and elegant application of public key encryption. So, as I said in the previous lecture, we saw constructions for public key encryption based on trapdoor functions. In particular, we look at RSA. We looked at the generic construction we called ISO standard. We looked at constructions like OAEP+ and so on and so forth. In this lecture, we are going to look at public key constructions from the Diffie-Hellman protocol. This is another family of public key systems and I am going to show you how they work. These public key systems are generally called ElGamal public key encryption schemes. Taher ElGamal was actually Marty Hellman's student. He came up with this ElGamal encryption system as part of his PhD thesis. And, in fact, ElGamal encryption, for historical reasons, is used in an email encryption system called GPG, the GNU Privacy Guard. As usual, when we construct public key encryption systems, our goal is to build systems that have chosen ciphertext security, so that they are secure both against eavesdropping and tampering attacks. So, before I show you the ElGamal system let's do a very brief review of the Diffie-Hellman protocol. So, in my description here, I am going to abstract a little bit from the version that we saw last week. In fact, I just going to use the concept of a finite cyclic group. In fact, we have an arbitrary finite cyclic group, for example, it could be the group (Zp) star, but it could also be the points of an elliptic curve. And as I mentioned, there are some benefits to doing Diffie-Hellman over an elliptic curve. But, for simplicity, I am just going to refer to G as an abstract finite cyclic group, but in your heads you should be thinking G is the group (Zp) and let's suppose that the group has order n for some integer n. Now, we are going to fix a generator g of this group and all this means, is basically, if you look at the successive powers of g, that basically you get all the elements in the group G. You notice, because the group has order n, we know that g to the power of n is equal to 1. And, therefore there is no reason to go beyond the n-1st power of g. g to the n is equal to 1 so that we just wrap around. Ok. So, we have this cyclic group G. We have this generator whose powers gave us all the elements of G, and now let me remind you how the Diffie-Hellman protocol works. Basically, what Alice does is she chooses a random a. She computes g to the a and sends it over to Bob. Bob chooses a random b. Let's see who remembers. What does Bob send over to Alice? So, Bob sends over to Alice g to the b and of course I should remind you that both g to the a and g to the b are just elements in this group G. Now, they can derive the shared secret, If you remember, the shared secret is g to the ab, and these equalities here shows that both sides can actually compute the shared secret given the values at their disposal. So, Alice for example, has B and she has a, and so raising B to the power of a, gives her the shared secret. The attacker, of course, the poor attacker he gets to see A and B and his goal is now, of course, he also gets to see the generated g, and his goal now is to compute g to the ab. But, we said that this is believed to be a hard problem. Given g, g to the a, and g to the b, in a group like Zp<i>, computing g to </i> the ab is difficult. So, now let's see how to convert to the Diffie-Hellman protocol into an actual public key system. As I said, this was a brilliant idea due to Taher ElGamal. So, as before, we are going to fix our cyclic group G and a generator g inside of G. Now, here I wrote the Diffie-Hellman protocol again, except now we are going to assume that these guys are separated in time. These two steps do not have to occur simultaneously; they could actually take place at quite different times. The first step of the Diffie-Hellman protocol is what we are going to view as key generation. That is the public key is going to be this capital A and the secret key is simply going to be the little a. So, you notice of course that extracting the secret key from the public key, namely extracting the little a from capital A is a discrete log problem. So, that recovering a secret key is actually difficult. Ok, now this gives us our public key. So, now at a later time Bob wants to encrypt a message to Alice, encrypted using her public key. So how does Bob encrypt? Well, what he is going to do is he's going to compute his contribution to the Diffie-Hellman protocol. Namely, he is going to send over g to the little b. Of course, he is going to choose this little b at random and now he is going to compute by himself the shared secret. So, he is going to compute by himself g to the ab. From this g to the ab he is going to derive a symmetric key for a symmetric encryption system and then he is going to encrypt the message m using this symmetric key that he just derived. And that is the pair he is going to send. So, he is going to send over his contribution to the Diffie-Hellman protocol plus the symmetric encryption of the message m that he wants to send over to Alice. Ok, so you can see basically, we are doing the exact same thing as we would do in the Diffie-Hellman protocol except now we, Bob directly immediately is using his Diffie-Hellman secret to encrypt the message that he wants to send over to Alice. Now, what does Alice do to decrypt? Basically, she is going also to compute the Diffie-Hellman secret. Remember, that now she just received Bob's contribution to the Diffie-Hellman protocol and she has her secret key a. So, she can compute also the Diffie-Hellman secret, namely g to the ab, from which she is going to derive the symmetric encryption key k. And then, she is going to decrypt the message to recover the actual plaintext. Ok, so that is the intuition for how we convert the Diffie-Hellman protocol into a public key system. By the way, this was kind of an interesting development at the time that it came out, partially because, you notice this is a randomized encryption scheme. So, every time Bob encrypts a message, it is required that he choose a new random b and encrypt the message using this new random b. So, let's see the ElGamal system, actually in more detail. So, now actually let's view it as an actual public key encryption system. Namely, algorithm Gen, algorithm E and algorithm D. So, as usual, we are going to fix our finite cyclic group of order n. Another ingredient that we are going to need is a symmetric encryption system. So, I am going to refer to it as E sub s, and D sub s. These are the encryption and decryption algorithms of a symmetric encryption system that happens to provide authenticated encryption. And, the key space for this system is capital K. And, then we are also going to need a hash function that maps pairs of elements in the group, namely elements in G squared into the key space. Now, here is how the public key encryption system works. So, I have to describe three algorithms. Algorithm that generates the public key and the secret key, and then the encryption and decryption algorithms. So, the key generation algorithm works as follows: All we do is basically, build up Alice's contribution to the Diffie-Hellman protocol. What we are going to do is going to choose a random generator g in G and then we are going to choose a random exponent a. The secret key is going to be a and then the public key is going to be the generator g and Alice's contribution to the Diffie-Hellman protocol. The reason, by the way, we don't use a fix generator, is because it allows us to somewhat use a weaker assumption, improving security. And, so it is actually better to choose a random generator every time. It is easy enough to choose a random generator. All we do, is we take the generator that we started with and then we raise it to some power that is relatively prime to n. That will give us another generator. A random generator of the group capital G. Ok. So, you can see here that again the public key is simply Alice's contribution to the Diffie-Hellman protocol. And, the secret key is the random a that she chose. Now, how do we encrypt and decrypt? Well, when Bob wants to encrypt the message, he is going to use the public key. Remember, it consists of g and h. Here, he wants to encrypt a message m. So, here is what he is going to do. So, he is going to choose his contribution to the Diffie-Hellman protocol. So, this is the secret b that he would normally choose in Diffie-Hellman. And, now he is going to compute g to the b, which is actually his message, that gets send to Alice in the Diffie-Hellman protocol. He is going to compute the Diffie-Hellman secret, that's h to the b. If you remember, h was g to the a, therefore, this value here is really g to the ab. That's the Diffie-Hellman secret. That is the one thing that the attacker doesn't actually know. Next, he is going to compute a symmetric key by basically hashing this pair u comma v. So, u, of course, is something that the attacker is going to know because that is going to be sent as part of the ciphertext. But v, the attacker isn't going to know. Again, for the proof of security, actually it helps to hash both u and v. So, we hash both of them together. Although, strictly speaking we just needed to hash v, because v is the only value that the attacker doesn't know. The attacker already knows u, because that's going to be part of the data that's sent on the network. So, anyhow, so Bob derives this symmetric key k, by hashing u and v. Then, he goes ahead and encrypts the message using the symmetric key k and finally he outputs his contribution to the Diffie-Hellman protocol. The value u and then the symmetric ciphertext that directly encrypts the message m. That's it. So, the ciphertext consists of these two parts and that is the thing that gets sent over the network. Let's see, how does Alice decrypt now. So, she is going to use her secret key a to decrypt and she receives here, Bob's contribution to the Diffie-Hellman protocol plus the symmetric encryption of the message that Bob sent. What she will do is she'll compute herself the Diffie-Hellman secret. If you remember, u to the a is simply g to the b to the a. Which is g to the ab. So, here Alice computed the Diffie-Hellman secret. And, now let me ask you, how does she derive the symmetric key k given the Diffie-Hellman secret, g to the ab and the ciphertext that she was given? Well, what she will do, is simply again, now she has u from the ciphertext and she has v, because she just computed it herself. So, now she can rederive the symmetric encryption key by hashing u and v together to get the symmetric encryption key and then she just decrypts the ciphertext to get the actual plaintext. OK, so that's it. That is the whole encryption and decryption algorithm. In a picture, the way the ciphertext would look, is also as kind of what we saw in the last lecture. Basically, there would be a short header that contains u. Which as you recall, is g to the b. And, then the rest of the ciphertext would be the encryption of the message that is being sent, under the symmetric key k. And, then to decrypt, Alice would use this header to derive the Diffie-Hellman secret from which she will derive k and then decrypts the body, to get the original plaintext. By the way, I should note that the way I describe this system here, is actually not how ElGamal described it originally, this is in some sense a modern view about the ElGamal encryption, but it is pretty much equivalent to how ElGamal viewed it. So, now let's look at the performance of ElGamal. So, here what I wrote is the, kind of the time intensive steps of ElGamal encryption. Namely, during encryption, there are these two exponentiations in the group G. Exponentiation, remember is a cubic time algorithm using the repeated squaring algorithm. And, as a result, it is fairly time intensive. When I say, time intensive, I mean, that on a modern processor it would take a few milliseconds to compute these exponentiations and during decryption, basically, the decryptor computes one exponentiation, namely, u to the a. This is the bottleneck during decryption. Ok, so you would think that encryption actually is, takes twice as long as decryption, because encryption requires two exponentiations, while decryption requires only one. It turns out, that is not entirely accurate because, you notice that the exponentiation during decryption is done to a variable basis. Namely, u changes every time. Whereas during encryption, the basis is fixed: g and h are derived from the public key and are fixed forever. So, in fact, in turns out that if you want to do exponentiation to a fixed basis, you can do a lot of precomputation. In particular, you can do all the squaring steps in the repeated squaring algorithm offline. So, here what you would do, you would compute all powers of 2 of g. So, you would compute g, g squared, g to the fourth, g to the eighth, go to the sixteenth, g to the thirty two, and so on and so forth. These are all the squaring steps of the repeated squaring algorithm you would do offline. The same thing for h. And, then when it comes time to actually do the real exponentiation all you need to do is just do the multiplications, to accumulate these powers of 2 into the exponent b, that you're trying to compute. So, if you think about it, this can actually speed up exponentiation by a factor of 3. In fact, it would speed up it even more if you allow me to store even larger tables. This is called a windowed exponentiation. But, regardless, if you allow the encryptor to store large tables that are derived from the public key, then in fact encryption is not going to be slower than decryption. In fact, encryption will be faster than decryption. But, again, this requires that the encryptor to precompute these large tables and store them around. So, if all the encryptor is doing, is just constantly encrypting to a single recipient, that can be done actually fairly fast using these precomputed tables. If the encryptor, for every message is encrypting to a different recipient, for example, if every time you send an email, you send an email to a different recipient, then, in fact, the encryption will be twice as slow as decryption. So, this is a good trick to keep in mind. In fact, most cryptolibraries don't do this. So, if you see that you are always encrypting to the same public key and for some reason your encryption process takes a lot of time, it's a bottleneck for you, keep in mind that you can actually really speed things up using precomputation. Of couse, if encryption is a bottleneck for you, you might as well be using RSA, where an RSA encryption is really fast. Ok, so that is the end of our description of ElGamal encryption. Now, the next question of course, is why is the system secure, in particular, can we prove that it's chosen ciphertext secure and more importantly, under what assumptions can we prove that the system is chosen ciphertext secure? So, we are going to discuss that in the next segment.