3.2 Copy Constructors

In addition to standard constructors, in C++, a copy constructor is a special type of constructor that allows us to make a copy of an existing object. Let's see how this works. Just like an automatic default constructor, an automatic copy constructor is defined for us if we don't provide any copy constructor whatsoever. The automatic copy constructor is going to copy the contents of all variables. Often, this is going to be acceptable for us, but in some cases, we want to actually define exactly how the copying takes place or possibly share resources between two instance of a class. To define a custom copy constructor, we need two things to be true. The function needs to be a class constructor, so it needs to follow all the rules for a class constructor, and it must have exactly one argument, and that argument must be a constant reference to the same type as the class itself. A constant reference means here we have a constant cube passed by reference object. Notice the definition, it's part of the cube class has name cube, it follows the properties of being a constructor. Looking at some code, we see that we've defined a default constructor up here, this is exactly what you saw last video, and we define a custom copy constructor down below. This custom copy constructor takes in an object, and the goal is to copy the contents of the object into our current instance. So notice we have an object.length equal to our current length. Since this's only variable, that's all this function needs to do. In this case, the automatic copy constructor would do exactly this. So, there is no need for us to define an automatic copy constructor here, but you're going to find as we build data structures, we need to define custom copy constructors. A copy constructor is invoked automatically in almost every case. Times that is invoked is when we pass an object as a parameter by value into another function, or if we return an object by value from a function. Initializing a new object from a previous version of an object will also invoke a copy constructor. Let's see examples of all three of these in code. So that we can actually understand what's going on, I've added a little bit of code to our Cube.cpp class. In addition to providing the functionality of setting the default constructor having a cube of length one and having the copy constructor copy over the contents of the length, I've added a sealed statement to say exactly what's been invoked. Whenever we call our default constructor, we'll print out default constructor advocated. Whenever we call our copy constructor, I'll print out copy constructor advocated. This way, when we run our program, we'll see exactly what code is running when we have a set of source code. Here in our first example, we have a main.cpp, our function main is here on line 15. We create a cube on line 16. Creating cubes is going to invoke a constructor, here this is going to be the default constructor. Finally on line 17, we call foo, foo takes in a cube as an argument. Because its arguments being passed into a function, we know it has to be copied from main into the foo stack frame. We expect the second call to be made, is a call to the copy constructor. So when we run this program, we expect a default constructor be called first, and then a copy constructor be called next. Remember, we've annotated our class so we know exactly when these are being called. So let's go ahead and run example one and see what happens. Going into the cpp copy constructor directory, moving into example one, running make, and then running./main. We see that a full constructor is invoked followed by a copy constructor. This's exactly what we expected when we evaluated the code. Let's go take a look at a second example. In the second example, we're going to again start at main and see that cube c2 takes on the return value of foo. So right now nothing's being created, so we need to take on the return value of foo. So we're going to go ahead and jump up to cube. We're going to go ahead and jump up to foo, and foo on line 12, we have a cube created on the stack. So, this cube is going to call the default constructor, and then the second thing we're returning this cube back to main. So, similar to our first example, we have an object and foo, we need to copy it over domain so that main can make use of it. So, the second thing we're going to see is going to be a copy constructor. Now that it's back in main stack frame, we need to do something with this variable, and here on line 17, we see that c2 needs to take on the value of what's returned back from foo. So expect a third copy constructor to copy from the main stack frame into the variable c2. What we expect to see when we run this program? Three lines of output: default constructor, copy constructor, copy constructor. The first copy is to return to the main stack frame, the second copy is to put it into c2. Once it's in c2 we can then work with that variable. Let's see what happens when we run this program. Moving into example two, running make./main, default constructor, copy constructor, copy constructor. Awesome. Looking at our third example, we have another program here in main again, and on line 12, we create a cube c, this calls our default constructor, and then on line 13, myCube needs to take on the value of c. Again, because we're initializing this variable, and this variable is taken on the value of c, the value in c is copied into my cube. So we expect the second thing to run to be a copy constructor. So in example three, we expected default constructor and then a copy constructor be called. Let's see what happens. Moving back and moving into example three, running make, then running main, default constructor, copy constructor. Exactly what we expect. Let's look at one last example that's going to do something slightly different even though it looks very very similar. Here in example four, we have the exact same code as example three, but somewhat rearranged. So here on line 12 we create a cube, this is going to call a default constructor. In line 13 we create another cube called myCube, since this is creating a cube and not being assigned from anywhere, it has to call the default constructor. Finally on line 15, myCube takes on the value of the cube c. We might expect a copy constructor be called, but here both myCube and c have already been instructed. They've already been created by different default constructors. A constructor's job is to actually create the object itself, and not just copy things between two existing objects. I don't expect anything to get printed out here, because we're not doing any construction, we're just doing copying. So because it's just an assignment and not a construction, because myCube was already constructed here unlike the previous example where myCube was constructed at the time it was being assigned. I expect the program to output "default constructor, default constructor", and nothing else. Let's see what happens. Moving back going to example four, running make, and ./main, we see that two default constructors are invoked and no copy constructors. This is exactly what we expected, and to understand why, we'll dive into what it means to have an assignment operator in the next lecture. I'll see you then.