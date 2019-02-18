4.5 Templates and Classes

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Object-Oriented Data Structures in C++
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.7 (2,763 ratings)

 | 

90K Students Enrolled

Reviews

  • 5 stars
    77.34%
  • 4 stars
    17.33%
  • 3 stars
    3.04%
  • 2 stars
    0.86%
  • 1 star
    1.41%

AR

Jan 31, 2021

Great course, simple and difficult all at the same time. Great introduction to these topics. Every thing that is included is there for a reason as every thing is straight to the point with no filler.

DC

Mar 22, 2020

I enjoyed this course so much! Explanations were very clear and now i feel like i can navigate c++ code much easier! It has made me eager to keep exploring this awesome language and data structures!

From the lesson

Engineering C++ Software Solutions

4.1 Template Types6:56
4.2 Tower of Hanoi - Introduction12:20
4.3 Tower of Hanoi - Solution 110:05
4.4 Tower of Hanoi - Solution 215:16
4.5 Templates and Classes5:54
4.6 Inheritance7:31

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Wade Fagen-Ulmschneider

    Teaching Assistant Professor

