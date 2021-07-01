Threat Actors: Criminal Organizations

Hi. Welcome back to cybersecurity for everyone. I'm Dr. Charles Harry. We've been talking a lot about threat actors. Remember, threat actors are using vulnerabilities to exploit and achieve an end effect against a particular organization and they can act either alone or as part of a broader collective. They leveraged their skill and resources to achieve a specific end effect and they're motivated by different things. In our last episode, we talked about hobbyists but in this episode, I want to turn our attention to criminal organizations. Who are they? They can be low-level. These criminal organizations could be low-level criminals utilizing very, very basic techniques, or they could be highly skilled hackers. They can also be highly resourced. This is a big difference between the hobbyist and the criminal enterprises. Some of these criminal organizations are incredibly well-financed. They can use both off-the-shelf capabilities, like what we find in Kali Linux build but they can also develop their own tools. They are likely to engage in activity that results in them earning some level of return. That is their primary motivation. We'll talk about that more in a second. They can act alone or as part of a broader criminal organization and they might actually have connections to government and security organizations. This is a real differentiator between hobbyists and criminal organizations. Some criminal enterprises act in somewhat of a gray zone. They have connections back to their home governments or security organizations and it makes it very challenging to do both the attribution and frankly to bring them to justice. It's for that reason that the Federal Bureau of Investigation spends a lot of time and resources trying to identify and apprehend criminal organizations and individuals. Let's talk a little bit more about their motives. Whilst many of us would guess, criminal organizations are primarily motivated to conduct cyber attacks for financial gain. They can use a variety of techniques and tactics to engage in online fraud, extortion, or outright theft. In fact, international corporate spies or criminal organizations conduct industrial espionage, the stealing of corporate secrets. What kind of tools do the criminal organizations potentially use to conduct these attacks? Well, just like with the hobbyists, they use Kali Linux in some cases, a lot of those off-the-shelf capabilities. Especially for things like conducting reconnaissance, a lot of those off-the-shelf capabilities are really quite useful. However, they also build their own tools for exploitation. Yes, they may use things that are fairly standardized, but they would also potentially utilize their own tools. They also may use their own custom tools and tactics for delivery. In fact, we see a lot of criminal organizations spending quite a bit of time and effort developing new tradecraft for achieving these broader end effects. What kind of attacks do we potentially sees criminal organizations conducting? No. We absolutely see criminal organizations encrypting data and demanding money. We call this ransomware and we've seen plenty of examples of that occurring all around the world specifically here in the United States against a lot of different municipal networks. We also see criminal organizations conducting denial-of-service attacks, overwhelming web servers, and less money is paid. We absolutely see SQL injection attacks being orchestrated by criminal organizations. We also see them guessing passwords, doing those brute force attacks as a way to gain access into a particular organization, and using that as a way to potentially move further into those organizations. We absolutely see the elicit access to point of sale systems as a way to covertly steal credit card numbers. These are just a handful of examples. There are many others, but there are a variety of different techniques and tactics that are leveraged by criminal organizations to achieve their end goals. One example is the Target Corporation. Back in 2013, the Target Corporation had a significant data compromise. Now, in this particular compromise, over 70 million credit card numbers were actually taken. The threat actor behind this particular compromise was able to gain access to the Target corporate network through a third-party vendor, actually part of their heating and air conditioning vendor. They gained access to point-of-sale systems across multiple stores and once they had access to those point-of-sale systems, covertly stole credit card numbers from millions of American consumers. They were able to do so because they were able to install a piece of custom software known as BlackPOS on all of those various devices. Over the course of many months, they were able to compromise those 70 million credit card numbers. Pretty impressive. Who are some of these criminal hacking groups? Well, cybercriminals are found all over the world and this is just a handful of examples, they include really colorful names like Wolf Spider and Skeleton Spider. One of the things you'll notice in this industry is, and when we talk about threat actors, we tend to give them colorful names. But the important thing is that cybercriminal organizations vary in skill, the tools used, the effects that they achieve, and the relationship with their home government. Not all criminal groups have equal skill. Bottom line is, criminal organizations are looking to make a profit. When we take a look at what cyber events are achieved by criminal organizations, they really do vary across a number of different sectors. Yes, we still see significant attacks going against professional services, those dentist office, and the accountants. But we also see significant attacks in the retail sector, a hotel and hospitality. The goal there is to gain access to data that they can later sell and make a profit, or in the case where we see ransomware attacks encrypting that data and demanding a payment before it's released. What can we take away from this particular episode? Well, first of all, criminal organizations tend to be higher skilled than hobbyists. They are primarily motivated by financial gain. They oftentimes use custom tools, which makes them very different than what we see with hobbyists. They focus on a variety of fraud, theft, and extortion tactics in order to make money. They're found all over the world with some being tied closely with their home governments. In our next episode, we're going to walk through a case study. We're going to talk about a particular extortion event that occurred in San Francisco. I hope to see you next time.