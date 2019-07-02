Additional Shortcuts

In this video, you will learn to describe various useful Windows keyboard shortcuts. >> F2 will, if you highlight a file and hit F2, that will actually give you the option to rename a file so you don't have to right-click and then hit Rename. You can just highlight it and hit F2, and then that will bring up the box to rename a particular file. So if you want to do that in Excel or Word or any applications you have, that will allow you to do that. F5 is refresh. This is kind of handy when you might be editing or looking at a web page and something changes, and you want to refresh that web page. This will refresh it, so if you'd made a change in your File Explorer or on a web browser, that would give you the latest version of the application or the latest version of the web page. So if something is changed, you'll see it immediately without having to move the mouse to click Refresh. F5 is pretty handy for that. This is a great one as well, because when you get up to go run to the restroom, you get up to go get a cup of coffee, whatever, but good security practice is you always want to lock your computer. Certainly, you trust the people you work with and you trust your family members, but it's always a good security practice. I even do this at home when I'm by myself. I just have it now. When I get up from my computer, I hit the Win+L key and that will automatically lock your computer. So that when you come back down, you can use your fingerprint, type in your password, use your face, whatever your methodology is for unlocking your computer. The Win+L button will quickly lock it so it keep it more secure. And it is a good security practice to do regardless of where you are. The Win+I key will open your settings. So this is for mostly for Windows settings. So if you're in your desktop or actually at any application, you hit the Win+I, and that will bring up the Settings dialog for Windows. And you can also use the Win+A to open up what's called the Action Center which will show you your notifications. And access to certain settings as well, so things like your network settings or your audio settings, those can be accessed as well. So Win+I would open your Windows settings and your Win+A would open up your notification or the action center, so you can dismiss those notifications. Or if you want to change your speaker volume or those kind of things, you could use Win+A for that. This is also pretty handy if you want to search for a file or folder within Windows. If you hit the Win+F key, that will bring up a search dialogue and you can choose what you want to search, whether it's a particular drive or a folder. This will allow you to bring up the search dialogue much more quickly than navigating to it through Windows. And this I use all the time. Printing a screen shot, if you hit the Win+PrtScn button, there should be a print screen button on any keyboard you see, and that will allow you to basically save whats currently on your screen as a file. And it will copy that image to the clipboard. And if you don't want to do the whole screen, but you want to do a particular particular window, the active window will be snapshotted If you hit the Alt windows key and the PrtScn button. So Win key, the Alt button and then the PrtScn button will only take a snapshot of the current active window. So if you want to show one thing but not your email that's in the background, you can use that option to just get the active window within the screen. This is really handy for diagnostic purposes. If you want to send somebody an email, you want to say, hey, here's the message I get. That window's active, you hit the Alt Windows and then the PrtScn, and then you get a screenshot of just that particular dialogue box. You can then paste it into an email and send it off to somebody. This one is also very handy. If you hit the Ctrl+Shift+Esc, that will open up the Task Manager, where you will see what applications are running, what services are running on your Windows system, and how much memory and CPU they're taking up. So this is handy just for diagnostic purposes as well. If you have an application that is hung, this is a way that you can go in and stop that application by just using the Ctrl+Shift+Esc key, that will bring up the Task Manager will allow you to do that. And then this is really on newer Windows operating systems. So Cortana is Microsoft's digital assistant, if you will, or virtual assistant. So if you want to open Cortana and ask it a question, hey, what's the weather going to be like today? You could hit your Windows+C button, ask Cortana a question, and then she will be gracious enough to answer that question for you, either verbally, or if she doesn't know it, go to the web and pull out information about that. So that's something that's nice that's been included with newer versions of the operating system, I think it started with Windows 8, but don't quote me on that. Okay, this is probably not as well used, but if you want to kind of clean up your screen and put open applications in there, you can hit the Win+Ctrl+D key, which will open what we call a virtual desktop. And then you can switch from one desktop to another. And so to clean up your windows and give you another space to work if you don't want to have everything cluttered on one desktop, you can open up that virtual desktop and give you some more real estate, if you will. And then in Windows, there's actually a hidden menu that is separate from the Start menu, and this is accessed by hitting the Window+X button. And this is a quick shortcut to get into things like the Control Panel or if you want to get into some Windows system kind of commands, or anything that is not part of the Start menu. But you want to get into a command prompt, or those kind of things, it can be accessed by hitting the Win+X key, which opens that hidden menu within the Start menu for some of those applications that you still want to use but are just not included in the Start menu anymore.