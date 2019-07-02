In this video, you will learn what these useful Linux commands do. Now, we're going to discuss some basic commands on the Linux operating system. We have a list of basic commands, and we're going to go one by one. First of all, we have the cd, or the change directory command. This is basically a command used to change the directory of the user. These commands are all based on a text mode, like consider, for example, interface. So if you want to move from the slash home to slash then you will use the command cd. The cp, it's the command used to copy files or directories. For directory, you have to use a special flags like the dash art, or recursive. Since directories have multiple files, with directories inside of them, you have to use a cp command, together with the flag that tells the copy command to do the copy because of the inside directories. The move command, it's similar to the copy, or the cp command, but in this instance the mv, or the move command will move directories from one place to another place. The ls command, it's used to list information related to files and directory, like owners and privileges for example, and we'll see this in a little bit. The df command, it's used to display file system disk space. So if you want to know how the partitions are doing some regarding disk space, you create the df command and that will show some pinterest information related to disk usage. The kill command, It's used "kill" or stop an executing process. So if you have an executed process for example, Apache running in the background, you want to stop it, you could use the kill command specifically to kill that specific process or service. The rm command, it removes files or directories. You will need to specify the recursively, or the recursive flac on that specific command ff you want to delete directories. The rm can delete both files and directories, but we also have the rmdir which basically will remove directories, but it has to be an empty directory to be deleted. You also have the cat command. It's short for concatenate. It can combine several files into one, but it's also very useful if you want to see the content of a file, if you want to for example, cat then text file will show you all the information inside that file in a command line interface. We have the make directory command or mkdir. It creates a new directory, an empty directory will get created, so you basically type mkdir in the ne directory you want to create. The ifconfig, it's used to view or configure network interfaces. So whenever you need to check the network configuration or Linux system you use ifconfig command and it'll print you on the command line interface information related to a specific network cards for all the network cards inside the system. The locate command is very useful if you want to search for the location of files. This command uses an internal database that needs to be updated, and to update the database, you will need to use the, updatedb command. The tail command, it's also used to view the last ten lines by default of the text file, we could also combine the tail command with the minus the dash n and you could use tail minus n, and then specify the number of lines that you want to see on that specific file. You could also use the flac- f, and that will give you a real time view or any file. This is very useful if you review in block files, for example, they may change constantly, type in tail- f, and that will pretty much give you a real-time view of that specific file. The last command, it's a command used view huge log files. It does not load the full file while opening, it just basically loads the file as you move down the file. The more command, it's also used to display text and this does it one screen at a time. For example, if you want to scroll through a big file, It will do a one screen at a time. So if you scroll down on a file, it will scroll down the sides of a command line interface at a time basically. The nano command, it's a text editor. It's used to edit files. You could type in commands, you could delete information from the file. It's just basically like a word program for the command line interface. We also have chmode or the change mode command. This is a very useful command used to change the privileges, or the permissions on files and directories. We will discuss this a little bit further.