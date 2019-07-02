In this video, you will learn to describe the Linux file system. >> Next, we're going to discuss how Linux and the file systems was designed or is designed. Let's talk first about files and directories. Files, file's a basic unit of storage for data. This unit is basically a store or pretty much a store on a physical media, such as hard drive, a thumb drive, or anything that is designed to store information. It's represented by a dash, and we'll discuss this later on. A directory, on the other hand, is a special type of file. A directory has information about other files, so it's like a container full of files. And it's the equivalent of folders in Windows. In Linux, it's represented by a little d in the command line interface. In the screenshot below, or the image below, you will see the highlighted directories that are on the first letters on your right, on your left, I'm sorry. You will see that it starts with the d, that indicates that that specific item right there is a directory. But you will see just above that is notacopy.txt, it starts with a dash, so that indicates that that specifically is a file. Linux and the directory structure is a lot different than what we're used to in Windows. Everything starts with the slash, also called the root, and everything else, it's just, quote unquote, attached to the slash partition, or the root partition. The slash partition, also called root, it's where every single file and directory starts from. Only the root user has write privileges under this directory, and that's supposed to be like that particular reasons. The slash partition, it's not the same as the /root. The /root is basically the home directory of the user root, we'll discuss home directories in a little bit. The /bin directory contains binary executables, basically. Common Linux commands are found here, and we have a list there, ps, ls, ping, grep cp, mv. We'll discuss a little bit more about basic commands in the machine in a couple of slides. The /sbin, it contains executable binaries as well, but they're more related to system maintenance tasks, like iptables, like the reboot command, the fdisk or the ifconfig, for example. The /etc, it's where most of the times you'll find configuration files for all the programs installed. If we have a Linux server and we install Apache on that server, for the configuration of that specific service, you'll got to /etc/apache and you will find all the configuration files on that directory for its specific applications. The /var, it's in the specific partition designed to hold files that grow or change constantly, it's referred as variable files. And a perfect example for these are logs, they're usually find under /var/log. So all the applications or most of the applications that you will find out there will create their logs on their vars, found under /var/log. The /tmp partition, it contains temporary files. So anything that you store under /tmp will get deleted when the system reboots. This is not meant to hold files like any other partition will do. Anything that's stored under /tmp, whenever the system reboots, will get deleted. The /home partition, it's the home directory for all the users. So whenever a user is created, it creates a home directory, you will find it under /home. This is designed to store personal files for each individual user. And this specific partition will only have privileges for the specific user. So let's say I created a user called Warren, the home directory for that user will be under /home/warren, and only Warren will be able to edit or read files from that specific directory. Another important partition is the /boot partition. It contains boot loaded files, this partition is specifically used during boot time. And now that we talk about boot time, we also have different run levels that Unix or Linux uses for specific tasks or. The Run Level 0, it's basically sort of a shutdown for the system. It halts the system, and all the services are stopped and the system will not be rebooted after a Run Level 0 is executed in the system. We also have Run Level 1. This is a run level where only one user can use the system. It does not have network capabilities. This is for maintenance specifically done on the. We also have the multiuser with no network support, that will be Run Level number 2. It's also used for maintenance and system testing specifically. We also have Run Level 3, which is a multiuser with also network support. This will be if, for example, we have a server with no graphical interface, just a basic CLI command interface. This is where that specific server will run at, it will be Run Level 4. It has no graphical interface, it's a text mode only, but it has network support and all the necessary services on that specific server. We have Run Level 4, it's a custom mode. It's used by system administrators, and it could be customize for the specific needs. Run Level 5, it's a graphical interface, also called X11. It's similar to Run Level 3 with the exception that it has a graphical login and a graphical interface for the user. And finally, we've got Run Level 6. That basically indicates the system that it has to reboot and reload every service running on the system.