Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Overview

In this video, you will learn to define the IT infrastructure library, describe service strategy, service design and service operations as it relates to ITIL and describe continual service improvement. ITIL life cycle. I wanted to take you just a very high level of ITIL and their life cycle. This is not an IBM invention or development, this was developed outside in an industry of industry professionals, consultants, and it's been a number of years now, but it is a great method and framework. ITIL defined, it's really a best practice, like I said, framework and I've seen it used across many different types of companies, public-private sector, IBM we use it in many of our inner organizations. I think it has been very helpful. It is a framework provided to companies, not that it needs to be implemented exactly as the developer's outlined it, it's a guideline. It describes, really, how we as an IT organization need to better organize and provide business value with all the IT processes that we implement. The developers of ITIL came up with life cycle phases, which I thought was really great. It's a very logical flow: strategy, design, transition, operations, and improvement. So it's a very logical progression, if you will. For instance, service strategy. I'm in the IT organization of my company. I want to have a strategy that says, here's how I'm going to support my customers, which are a lot of the business units in my company. The finance group, the marketing group, advertising, the sales team. How am I as an IT group going to support them, and what am I going to provide? It's really taking, understanding my offerings, my capabilities, and what I can provide to them as my customer. Within service strategy, ITIL has developed a number of subprocesses like the ones listed here. There are actually more than I've listed, but this will give you a flavor of what they are suggesting. Service portfolio management is, really, how are we going to manage the service portfolio, what we provide. An example might be, we provide HPDA support for our internal organization. Was that 24 by seven, there are other certain parameters, but that is the type of thing we'll throw into our service portfolio. Financial management is, really, how we're going to budget, do our accounting etc to reach our strategy goals as an IT group, security group. Demand Management is really understanding anticipating requirements that might come to us by our customers, whether they're external customers, or our internal business units. Then business relationship management is, how are we going to maintain a positive relationship with our internal customers or external customers? What is the process that we'll use to ensure that we hear them that we're taking action on what they say? So that was service strategy. That was the very first. Many of our organizations, as yours, we probably have IT processes in place and we're not necessarily developing new strategies, but this is one way you can take a look at ITIL against your strategy and there might be ways you can improve and refine your strategy. The next phase or cycle is, service design. This has to do with designing new services, IT security services that you might provide, as well as changes to existing ones. Some of the subprocesses includes; service catalog management, ensuring there is a catalog is produced and maintained containing accurate information of all the services that we provide. The help desk, for example, might be in that service catalog. Service level management. Sometimes you might hear of this as SLA management, Service Level Agreement. It's basically those written or understood terms between you and your customers on the levels of performance, setting targets. We're going to complete a help desk ticket within x hours, that type of thing, then measuring performance against that objective. Information security management. This is, just really, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the organization's information. It's the data in the IT services. Supplier management. This is ensuring that we have contracts with those suppliers that we need to provide what we need as an IT security group to do our jobs. So that was design, strategy design, and then we go to transition. The objective of service transition is to build and deploy IT services, existing, changing existing, or new. We're transitioning them from current state to a steady-state. So things like change management, which we're all familiar with, the control of life-cycle of all changes. That is under service transition. It's a process for ensuring we do changes with a quality aspect. It's project management, projects that coordinate the resources deploying, for example, like a release within your environment. Release and deployment. Planning, scheduling, controlling the movement of releases to test in live environments. Within all of these, communication is so important because this is not an area we want surprises. Where all of a sudden there are outages because we put a change in and no one in the business units knew about it. So communication cuts through all of these. Service validation and testing by ensuring that deployed releases and the resulting services that they all meet customer expectations, whether internal or external. The last one I have listed, and there are other subprocesses under transition. But knowledge management is important. This is where we seek together, analyze and store knowledge learned and information that can be shared across our organization, whether it's just an IT security in your company, or across the corporate wide. So then we move into the next phase, which is service ops, service operations. I call this one steady-state, because we've gone from transition, we are executing, we're in steady-state, we're monitoring, we're executing those type of things. Just a couple of the processes under service ops that I've listed here. Event management is a key, that's making sure that configuration items and services are constantly monitored, its categorizing advance and then taking appropriate actions. Incident management, this is managing the life cycle of all incidents. We'll go into that a little deeper in a little bit. Problem management, likewise to managing the life cycle of all problems. Really, the goal of service ops is to make sure that our IT services that we are providing to the business units or external clients, that they're delivered effectively and efficiently, and that's where that whole process discussion comes in, where reduce of variation by having standardized repeatable IT security processes. The last the life cycle phases of ITIL, which is one of my favorites because this is what I've been involved in with IBM for many years, is continual service improvement. Where it's just as it says, it's like we discussed before. We're continually reviewing metrics, we're identifying gaps in current service processes, we're looking for how we think it should be, we're trying to reduce the gaps, we're testing and prioritizing, we select what we think is the best opportunity to improve, and then we implement. So it's a continuous wheel. It's always trying to improve your process.