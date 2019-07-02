In this video, you will learn to describe key ITIL processes including; Problem, Change, Incident, Event, Service Level, and Information Security Management. The last section I wanted to just drill down a little bit more into some of the processes that I talked about at a high level. There are so many resources available, you can Google and find wikis that really go into a deep depth on all the ITIL processes. There's a lot of organizations that do consulting on it. But really, there's a lot at your fingertips just by going in and Google searching on ITIL. So this is not by any means exhaustive. What I'm conveying here this is just a high overview. So problem management. Responsible for managing the lifecycle of all problems. That's how ITIL defines a problem, an unknown cause of one or more incidents. Problem management really aims to resolve not just the one problem that came up, but what what's the root cause of incidence, so we can minimize this happening again or the impact of a further incidents. So it's really seeking to find and resolve the root cause of the problem. Whereas incident management is getting things back to a returned state of the service to normal levels. Change management is just as it sounds, it's changes to baseline service assets or our processes really, and configuration items across the ITIL lifecycle. Those five phases. It's aiming to ensure that standardized methods and procedures are used for effectively making changes. It could be changes to configuration items, process steps tasks, systems, communication, again is critical to reduce disruption of service and back out activities. Some of the phases within ITIL change management include; identification of the change, planning the change, assessing the impact of the change, and then getting approvals or scheduling those type of things and then implementing it. Post implementation will do a change review. What went wrong, what could have gone better, could we have done something differently, those type of things. Then a closure. Again, this is all documented in much more detail by ITIL that you can find on online. Incident management, we talked about this briefly earlier, but this is aimed at restoring normal service apps as quickly as possible and minimizing adverse effect on business operations. This directly correlates to service level agreements we have in place. So an accident is an unplanned interruption to an IT service or reduction degradation of quality of an IT service. Some common phases it talks about in ITIL in incident management lifecycle, would be to log it, assign it to someone that is going to resolve, track it, categorize it, there are different ways different organizations as to how they categorize an incident. ITIL has its perspective. Prioritize resolve and then close. Event management. An event may indicate that something is not functioning correctly. The vance are any detectable or discernable occurrence that has significance for the management of an IT Infrastructure or the delivery of an IT service. Within an event management, we create and detect notifications. Monitoring, the monitoring function is key as well for checking. Service level management. This involves planning, coordinating, drafting, monitoring, and reporting on SLAs. We talked about that earlier how we will have, we should have SLAs with our internal customers or external, and have an objective set a bar that says, Here's how we're going to perform, and as we measure if we're not performing to that level, we know we need to make some adjustments. The last one that I wanted to just outline is information security management. This describes structured fitting of information security and the management organization. So this is really the crux of what we as IT security professionals are involved with. The tabbing and maintaining ISPs and specific policies that address each aspect of strategy, objectives, and regulations. Some of the goals of IT security management are authenticity, accountability, non-repudiation, and robot reliability. I would urge you to look more into ITIL, and business process management because it's a great framework for our IT security organization.