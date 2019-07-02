Welcome to macOS Auditing brought to you by IBM. In this video, we'll learn about where to find hardware and software specifications, as well as how to see all current activity, as well as where to locate any log files. Let's get started. The most basic place to start in gathering any information about a macOS operating system is to look within the About my Mac menu setting. It's the first option under the Apple menu. The Overview screen will provide a` general overview of the hardware specifications, including the make and model, processor, memory, graphics, and the serial number of the device. There are four other tabs within About my Mac; display, storage, support, and service. Display is pretty self-explanatory, just lets you know what type of displays are plugged in. Storage will show you the internal storage capacity, as well as the distribution of how much media of any given type is on there. It'll say there are 30 gigs of videos, 15 gigs of documents, and 100 gigs of photos. The Support tab will link to useful links on Apple.com for self-help, and the service will let you check warranty status and contact Apple care if needed. Back on the Overview tab, there's a System Report button which will launch the system information application. This will actually host a much higher level detail of every piece of hardware, network interface, and software that is recognized by macOS, and of course, is installed on this specific Mac. Useful information here can be found regarding what devices are connected or installed on the Mac. You can also see what software is installed under what versions, as well as any drivers that exist on the computer. There's also a section for diagnostic logs that specific applications will report to. System information is a great high-level overview of information. But if you want to get a current snapshot of what's happening, we'll need to look at Activity Monitor. Activity Monitor is the best way to get real-time information about everything that's actively happening. By default, Activity Monitor will open up to the CPU window or tab. What this will do is it'll show you every active process and application that's open. This is very similar to task manager within Windows. Also for other tabs, memory, energy, disk, and network, which just like CPU, show each active process for memory. It shows every process that is consuming the memory and what percentage of the memory it's consuming, same with energy, disk space, and network activity. Activity Monitor is especially useful if you're looking to capture any volatile data that might not be there when you reboot. If you need to capture exactly what's on the computer at this time, Activity Monitor is definitely one of the places to go. The last utility is Console. It's found in the utilities folder and is macOS's application for logging any and all information. As you can see on the left-hand side, it conveniently categorizes the reports into different areas, such as application crashes or hangs with the spin reports, any log reporting, diagnostic reports, Mac analytic data, and the system log. What's nice here, is that you can search for pretty much anything specifically if you're looking to pinpoint. If you're looking to monitor something, you can clear everything or you can just hit the Now button, which will take you to the most current point in time where you can begin monitoring any specific cloud that you need. Between the System Report, Activity Monitor and the Console logs, you should be able to audit everything that is currently on the computer and actively going.