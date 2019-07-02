Welcome to macOS security settings, brought to you by IBM. This video, we'll be learning about the various security settings within macOS. Let's get started. All of the settings we'll be discussing in this video are found within the system preferences in macOS. System preferences can be found under the Apple menu or likely on the dock, it's the silver box with the gear in it. As you can see, there are a lot of different preferences to sort through. For the scope of this video, we'll be sticking to the ones that pertain to security and privacy. So that's where we'll start, the security and privacy settings. Within the security and privacy settings window, there are four main tabs. When you first open it, it should be on the first, which is general. Here we can see two different categories of settings. The first is going to be around the administrator password, this is where you can change that. Then below that, divisible by the line in the middle, is going to be gatekeeper. It's not labeled, but this is the functionality within macOS that prevents unauthorized third-party apps from being installed. To clarify, a third-party app in this case, is any application that's not installed from the Apple App Store. So if you were to just go to an Internet browser and download, let's say Google Chrome for an example, you would get a prompt saying that, "This is a third-party application, are you sure you would like to do this?" At which point you would have to overwrite gatekeeper. Now, in some circumstances, gatekeeper may just tell you that you cannot open a DMG file, which is the disk image, the default installer file in macOS. To get around that, you can actually just right-click the file and hit open to bypass gatekeeper that way. The second tab is going to be the file vault settings. File vault is macOS's encryption where it will encrypt your entire hard drive. This setting specifically is for setting a password for it. This is very important because if you lose this, there is no recovering your data. The firewall settings is going to be an on or off option unless you go under the advanced settings where you see you can block all incoming connections or whitelist specific ones with a few other options. The privacy tab holds the most options, and as of macOS Catalina, got a massive overall. These settings exist so that when anything tries to access a service or application on your computer, it requires your permission to do so. So things like location services or access to your webcam camera, your microphone, input monitoring. So typing on your keyboard if they want to see key input, if they want to share your screen or share analytics, or have access to your files. Every little thing here is going to need your permission. So each application will request it individually, it's not a blanket allow this for all applications. Each new time you launch that application for the first time, it will ask for settings which many see to be a pain, but overall increases the security profile of the computer. The last thing I want to go over isn't in security and privacy, it's actually under startup disk. This is where you can see any partition that's on the internal drive as well as any connected or networked drives. You can select and restart to boot up into those drives, or you can boot into target disk mode, which turns the current active computer into an external hard drive to show up on another network device. For security settings, we'll see you in the next video.