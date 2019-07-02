Permissions and Owners

In this video you will learn to describe the basic Linux file and directory permission structure. >> Now let's talk about permissions both for files and directories. In Linux specifically we have three critical groups that can own a file. They are the user, basically the owner of the file, the group. It's just like the group that owns the file as well. And everybody, that means the rest of the people that can use the file. Or the rest of the users that are not the user or inside the specific group. If you turn your attention to the last image on this specific slide, you will see that walbert is the user of that specific file. Then you have support, which is the group that owns that file as well. And those two together, the user and the group, basically make up for the owners of that specific file. For each specific group, there are also three types of permissions that you can assign, or three basic permission types, right. For this specific course, we're going to discuss these three basic permissions. They are the Read, the Write, and the Execute. These permissions have a octal value, or a number, say 4, 2, and 1, that we also can assign binary numbers to these specific files. In this case, Read has a value of 4, or 100 on binary, which is 4 in binary. Write has a value of 2, which is 010, which is basically 2 in binary. And Execute has 1, which in binary is 001. Again, if you turn your attention to the last image on this slide, you will see on your left, the file type, which is basically a file that, it's indicated by a dash, and then we have permissions. We have three sets of permissions. And all of those have three specific permissions. The first set of three letters is for the user. We can tell from this image the user has read, write, and execute permissions. On the second set of three letters, we can see that the group has only the read permission and execute permissions. It does not have the write permission. You can you can tell that by the dash, that means that that's specific permission is not allowed in this group. And for the others, or everybody else, we have no permissions at all. Here are some representations of what we just discussed. The octal value of the commission is 0, means no permission. 1 means you can execute, 2 means that you can write, and you can also add those two, for example, if you add the execute permission and the write, will give you 3, meaning write and execute. If you have 4, for example, it means that you can read the file. You could also use 4 and 1, which means that you can read it and write it, I mean, read it and execute it, I'm sorry. 6 means that you can read it and write it. 7 means that you could pretty much do everything on that specific file, read, write, and execute. On the right side of the screen, you can see another representation of how those permissions are added. For the owner permission, we have a 7, meaning we have 4 for the read, 2 for the write, and 1 for the execute. This means that the bit for the read is 1, the write, it's also 1, and the execute, it's 1. So we have binary three 1s, 1, 1, 1, that basically translates into a 7. For the group permission, we have 4, 2 and 1, that adds up to 5, meaning we have 4 for the read, 2 for the write, and 1 for the execute. And since, we have on top of the group permissions, you see that it has read, write, and execute, but the write has a dash. That means that we do not have that permission set up. So if you had 4 from the read and 1 for the execute, it will end up having 5, and that's where that number derives from. On the user permission or the the rest of the, everybody, also called others, we only have the read permission, and we have a dash on the write and then the execute. That means we only have a permission of 4 the rest of the users. These permissions are not set in stone. They can be changed, it can be modified. And that's where we use the chmod for the change mode command, and this specific command, it's used as follows. chmod, then we have the permissions that can be set as numbers, for example, 755 meaning 7 for the user, 5 for the group, and the other 5 would be for the rest, everybody or the others. And then followed by the file name or directory. We could also be more specific on how those permissions are set, so you use the chmod command, u, it stands for the user, equals and then the permissions that we want to give to that specific user. Meaning, r and w, it's read and write. g stands for the group. We're only giving read permissions for the group. And o stands for others, or everybody, or the rest of the users, and for this specific example, we are only giving read permissions to the rest of the users. Then that would be followed by the filename that we're editing or the directory where we're editing. In Linux, we can also change the owner or the group owner or the user that owns that specific file or directory. For this specific purpose, will use the ch own command or the chown command. And for this command we'll type in chown followed by the user, column, the group, and then the file name or the directory that we are modifying. On this specific case, if you draw your attention to the image below the command, you will see that walbert owns this file as well as support. If we want to modify that for the file name named test, you will use the, chown command followed by, let's say, root, column root, followed by the name of the file, in this case test. And that command will change the owner and the group of the file name test to root and root, so the user root will own the file as well. The group name root will own the file.