Shortcuts and Commands

IBM
Cybersecurity Roles, Processes & Operating System Security
IBM

4.6 (4,798 ratings)

 | 

100K Students Enrolled

TF

Mar 9, 2022

I enjoyed learning the information in this course! I learned a lot of procdures and I understand there's much more to learn. And I'm so excited to continue learning and growing in this field.

E

Aug 3, 2022

This course gave me good insigts into the cybersecurity role and everything it entails. I am ready to advance my career in this field with the help of this course. Thank you Coursera.

From the lesson

Windows Operating System Security Basics

Shortcuts and Commands5:28
Additional Shortcuts6:46

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    IBM Security Learning Services

    IBM Global Subject Matter Experts

