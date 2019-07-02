Virtualization module introduction

This course gives you the background needed to understand basic Cybersecurity around people. process and technology. You will learn: ● Understand the key cybersecurity roles within an Organization. ● List key cybersecurity processes and an example of each process. ● Describe the architecture, file systems, and basic commands for multiple operating systems including Windows, Mac/OS, Linux and Mobile. ● Understand the concept of Virtualization as it relates to cybersecurity Finally, you will begin to learn about organizations and resources to further research cybersecurity issues in the Modern era. This course is intended for anyone who wants to gain a basic understanding of Cybersecurity or as the second course in a series of courses to acquire the skills to work in the Cybersecurity field as a Jr Cybersecurity Analyst. The completion of this course also makes you eligible to earn the Cybersecurity Roles, Processes & Operating System Security IBM digital badge. More information about the badge can be found here: https://www.youracclaim.com/org/ibm/badge/cybersecurity-roles-processes-operating-system-security