Connor: Coding tips

Google
Data Analysis with R Programming
Google

4.8 (3,837 ratings)

140K Students Enrolled

R Programming, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), R Markdown, Rstudio

TD

Jun 16, 2021

Tough stuff! Trying to remember the correct syntax for filtering was stressful but I'm so grateful to learn R. Thank you for this introduction. The videos were good but the hands-on really helped me.

AR

Nov 26, 2021

Great introduction to what you can achieve using R. The course material is logical and well though out and the provided links to additional resources are useful to supplement your learning further.

From the lesson

Programming using RStudio

More on the tidyverse 5:37
Working with pipes9:41
Connor: Coding tips5:28

Taught By

    Google Career Certificates

