Correlation - Statistics

Analyzing data with Python is an essential skill for Data Scientists and Data Analysts. This course will take you from the basics of data analysis with Python to building and evaluating data models. Topics covered include: - collecting and importing data - cleaning, preparing & formatting data - data frame manipulation - summarizing data - building machine learning regression models - model refinement - creating data pipelines You will learn how to import data from multiple sources, clean and wrangle data, perform exploratory data analysis (EDA), and create meaningful data visualizations. You will then predict future trends from data by developing linear, multiple, polynomial regression models & pipelines and learn how to evaluate them. In addition to video lectures you will learn and practice using hands-on labs and projects. You will work with several open source Python libraries, including Pandas and Numpy to load, manipulate, analyze, and visualize cool datasets. You will also work with scipy and scikit-learn, to build machine learning models and make predictions. If you choose to take this course and earn the Coursera course certificate, you will also earn an IBM digital badge.