Linear Regression and Multiple Linear Regression

IBM
Data Analysis with Python
IBM

4.7 (16,452 ratings)

 | 

310K Students Enrolled

Predictive Modelling, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), Model Selection

AB

Feb 12, 2020

Great introduction to data manipulation and analysis for common problems that arise in data science. Also allows you to gain a further understanding of Python syntax, specifically the pandas library.

HS

Jul 29, 2020

perfect for beginner level. all the concepts with code and parameter wise have been explained excellently.overall best course in making anyone eager to learn from basics to handle advances with ease.

Model Development

Model Development1:49
Linear Regression and Multiple Linear Regression6:39
Model Evaluation using Visualization4:49
Polynomial Regression and Pipelines4:30
Measures for In-Sample Evaluation3:41
Prediction and Decision Making5:55

    Joseph Santarcangelo

    Ph.D., Data Scientist at IBM

